PENDLETON — Three members of an advisory committee to the Pendleton Development Commission resigned in protest over a procedure violation, reported Charles Denight, city urban renewal associate director.
The commission usually takes one to two months to act on an advisory committee’s recommendations, he said. The $500,000 grant to developer Sidney True of Clackamas to buy and remodel the crime-plagued Marigold Hotel was approved more rapidly, on May 20.
“True was on a tight deadline,” Denight explained, “so the commission chose to forego some procedures.”
Members of the city council serve on the PDC and received advice from citizens’ committees.
“The commission sets procedures for advisory committees to follow,” Denight noted. “In this case, it chose to change its procedure, due to the short time available.”
Members resigning from the Grants Committee, which reviews building funding requests, included its chair, Kate Dimon. Bill Taylor and Velda Arnaud joined her, Denight said.
True renamed The Marigold as The Pendleton Hotel. Renovation work on it continues at 105 S.E. Court Ave.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.