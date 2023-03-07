PENDLETON — The Pendleton Development Commission at its Tuesday, March 7 meeting, approved a 20 year term for its $10 million loan from Banner Bank.
The PDC approved a $10 million line of credit on March 16, 2021. Banner Bank made the new financing available after signing an agreement on May 13, 2021.
The agreement made money available for three years in non-revolving draws. After three years, in mid-2024, all of the funds withdrawn would be converted to a long-term loan. The length of that term could be five, 10 or 15 years.
Now the bank has offered a fourth term length of 20 years, PDC Associate Director Charles Denight said. The primary change in the present line of credit agreement would be the addition of the 20-year term as an option.
The resolution adopting the change in terms, prepared by the city’s bond attorney, also provided the ability to make additional adjustments related to terms and conditions of the financing agreement.
The PDC's executive director and the city attorney or persons designated in writing by them would be authorized to participate in the additional adjustments.
Linda Carter, the city’s finance director, and Denight have negotiated with Banner Bank on these revisions for several months.
"While our focus has been on securing new financing beyond the original $10 million line of credit, the bank would like to finish the amendments to the original line of credit before determining the final terms of the new financing," Denight said. The bank requires (a) resolution for that purpose, approved by the (PDC)."
Denight discussed the fiscal impact of a longer, 20-year term loan. The PDC would spend less per year to pay off the $10 million line of credit, but would pay more in interest expense than if it paid the loan off over a shorter term. The actual cost would depend on the total sum of the draws up to the point where those draws convert to a long-term loan.
ALTERNATIVES: 1. Approve the resolution. 2. Disapprove the resolution 3. Delay a decision
"While the PDC members and the council are the same people, legally the two are separate organizations," Denight said. "The chair of the PDC is Kevin Martin. The vice-chair is Dale Primmer. Kevin presides over PDC meetings. In Kevin's absence, Dale would preside. Legally the mayor is simply another member of the PDC."
