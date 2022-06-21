PENDLETON — The Pendleton Development Commission considers approving its 2022-23 budget at its meeting Tuesday, June 21, as well as bids for street reconstruction projects. Then the Pendleton City Council considers changes to the city's street tree ordinance.
Pendleton city councilors also serve as the city's development commissioners.
The PDC is looking to adopt a budget of almost $5.47 million, including reserves, before moving on to consider two bids for street work.
One is for partial widening and reconstruction of Southeast Byers Avenue from Seventh Street to Main Street. The other is for work on Southeast Fourth Street from Byers to Court avenues. Humbert Asphalt Inc. of Milton-Freewater, was low bidder for both projects, at just shy of $1.59 million.
Following the PDC meeting, the city council is holding a public hearing to consider changes to Pendleton's street tree ordinance.
The tree commission recommended separating the prohibited and discouraged tree list from the ordinance. The commission has updated its list of trees unsuitable for public rights of way. It argues that updating the list of prohibited and discouraged trees would be easier if separate from the ordinance.
Discussion of the city’s taxi contract for transportation services, plus its Dial-a-Ride and Bus Route Contract, are on the council agenda, too. Elite Taxi Inc. and city finance director Linda Carter have negotiated a dial-a-ride rate increase. The city plans to cover the rate increase instead of passing it on to riders.
