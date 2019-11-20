PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up landed the $100,000 grant it wanted from urban renewal district, but the Pendleton Development Commission may take another look at its grant approval process as a result.
The Pendleton Round-Up Association plans to put the commission’s Fresh Start grant toward its $3.6 million administrative building project on the old Albertsons property.
Although some residents perceive the Round-Up as a wealthy organization, commission Associate Director Charles Denight said the commission could only evaluate the project on the set criteria, like the value of the building, the building’s location in relation to the urban renewal district and the building’s ability to pay property taxes.
Councilor Dale Primmer asked some rhetorical questions about the purpose of the Fresh Start program, which was started to assist with building new structures in the urban renewal district.
“Are we using Fresh Start to incentivize new growth or are we subsidizing new growth?” he said. “And would these projects be occurring with or without these funds? I don’t know the answer to that, but they’re playing by the rules of the game.”
Councilor Scott Fairley, the chairman of the commission’s advisory committee, said he’s had conversations with committee members about whether Fresh Start should change from strictly a “pass/fail” program.
Councilor Paul Chalmers, the chairman of the commission and the Umatilla County director of assessment and taxation, said the new building will pay property taxes unless the association applies for an exemption with the county.
The commission would go on to unanimously approve the Round-Up’s Fresh Start application.
While the Round-Up has already secured financing for the project, the grant is intended to go toward interior furnishings and exterior beautification.
The Round-Up wants to consolidate much of its retail, ticketing and administrative operations in the new building, which has an expected completion date of August 2020.
The commission also unanimously agreed to expand the urban renewal district to include 1910 CrossFit at 421 S.E. Sixth St.
Denight said the CrossFit gym wants to be included in the urban renewal district so it can access the façade grant program.
The district is allowed to expand by up to a total of 1% without having to go through a more intensive process, but previous expansions have the district pushing up against the limit.
Denight said the city is looking into its options, including contracting the boundaries in other areas.
