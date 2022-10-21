PENDLETON — The Pendleton Development Commission has changes its maximum grant to 25% of a project's cost with a cap of $250,000.

The change was one of several the commission adopted at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, at city hall. The revisions came after months of discussion and review and at the recommendation of staff and the commission's advisory committee.

