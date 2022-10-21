PENDLETON — The Pendleton Development Commission has changes its maximum grant to 25% of a project's cost with a cap of $250,000.
The change was one of several the commission adopted at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, at city hall. The revisions came after months of discussion and review and at the recommendation of staff and the commission's advisory committee.
The PDC adopted the following changes to its programs:
1. Move the grants and loans to a quarterly review process, with each type of grant given in two quarters when that grant would be open for applications.
2. The maximum for a grant would be 25% with a $250,000 cap, with an option for the PDC to review special circumstances to temporarily waive the cap. Depending on scores, a grant could also be 10% or 15% of a project’s cost.
3. Budget funds by quarter and move surplus funds from one quarter to the next for grants of the same type.
4. If new bank financing comes through, then for 2023 only split the funds between public and private projects, with no more than $1.5 million available in 2023 for street reconstruction.
5. Combine the demolition grant with the Fresh Start grant to provide both in one package.
6. Continue the Love Your Home program at a reduced budget, with applications in the first and third quarters.
7. Revise score sheets to incentivize increases in assessed values and in economic activity.
8. At the end of 2023 and every year thereafter, evaluate the results and make revisions as appropriate.
"The commission revised score sheets to increase focus on economic development," Pendleton Urban Renewal Associate Director Charles Denight said. "The revision allows less specific language."
Score sheets help the PDC rate proposals seeking grants. Denight said the score sheets haven't been changed yet, but the deadline to do so is by January.
"We're waiting for the bank to tell us how much money will be available," he said. "That will give us a clearer idea of how much we can provide in grants."
The PDC relies on Banner Bank.
