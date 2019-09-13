PENDLETON — The Pendleton Development Commission is trying to orient itself to take advantage of the last four years of the urban renewal district’s lifespan, and it could take several steps toward that goal on Tuesday.
At a meeting, the members of the Pendleton City Council will meet to consider establishing a housing blight reduction program and a marketing program.
The commission has been brainstorming ways to improve the appearance of downtown housing for months, and the proposal up for consideration would have the commission issuing home repair loans to homeowners, 60% of which would be forgivable and the rest to be paid when the house sells.
The commission’s advisory committee is recommending members set the fledgling program’s budget at $330,000 for its first year.
The marketing plans calls for the commission to invest money in advertising the urban renewal district’s programs through direct mail, social media, and other forms of traditional advertising.
The advisory committee is suggesting a first-year budget of $75,215.
During the meeting, the Umatilla County Historical Society will also go before the commission to ask for money to restore the Heritage Station Museum. According to the agenda, the historical society has not yet submitted an application for funding.
Once the commission meeting ends, the council will meet and hear a presentation on an unmanned aerial systems economic impact study.
The city paid NEXA Advisors $55,000 to conduct the study, which is supposed to include data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, interviews with Pendleton UAS Range staff and drone industry employees, and economic projections done by the city.
NEXA is doing all this with the expectation that the data will help the UAS range attract more public and private investment.
The commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. and the council meeting at 7 p.m. Both meetings will be held inside council chambers at city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
