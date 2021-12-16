PENDLETON — The owners of BackFire Station told the Pendleton Development Commission they’ll need more money to complete their project, but the commission wants to wait a week before making a decision.
The commission held a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 14, to consider two requests. BackFire owners Scott Hart and Erin Bennett told the commission, who also are the members of the city council, they were asking the city to expedite reimbursements on the urban renewal grants they’ve already received in addition to another $188,288 to cover cost overruns.
After soliciting proposals, the Pendleton City Council handpicked Moto Stuff, the motorcycle parts company Hart and Bennett own, to become the first business to privately own the old Fire Station No. 1 at 911 S.W. Court Ave. For Hart, it was a homecoming after starting Moto Stuff in Hillsboro.
The council signed off the sale in 2020 and agreed to bestow Moto Stuff with a $494,819 grant as a part of a $1.3 million project to renovate the former fire hall into a viable business. A year later, Bennett told the commission the renovation effort mostly was complete: facade work was 80% complete and second story improvements were 90% complete, she reported.
The couple said they already moved Moto Stuff and an associated business, SRC Moto, to Pendleton, and added a restaurant and lounge through BackFire Station. Their businesses employed 10 people, and they anticipated hiring 10 more once they finished renovations and added new features, including lodging, a service shop and motorcycle rentals.
But the renovation process had not gone smoothly for the Moto Stuff owners. In accordance with recent trends, construction materials came in higher than expected and construction labor was in short supply, extending the timeline of the project. The pair estimated the ongoing renovations were costing them as much as $1,800 per day.
Hart said he and Bennett had taken serious measures to complete BackFire Station, including cashing in his retirement account.
“It’s been frustrating, but it’s the reality we’re living in,” he said.
Hart and Bennett sought additional help from the development commission once before.
In May, the owners requested $66,677 to help cover the costs of installing fire suppression sprinklers in the building, a required feature that wasn’t included in their initial request. Applicants are allowed to return to the commission with change order requests, but the amount Hart and Bennett were requesting required them to get approval from the commission’s grant committee before making their case to the full commission. Charles Denight, the commission’s associate director, said in an interview the committee denied the owners’ request over concerns the project was getting too expensive.
Hart and Bennett’s latest appeal was made directly to the commission and is more encompassing.
Moto Stuff’s first request is to expedite reimbursements from the grants it already has received. Rather than grant recipients up front, it’s the development commission’s policy to reimburse them after the commission receives the project’s receipts. The commission makes reimbursements in parts as the project hits benchmarks on its way to completion.
Hart and Bennett said the commission has fallen behind in its reimbursements, but the pair also wants the commission to pay out the rest of the grant as soon as possible rather than wait until the project is finished to make the final reimbursements.
The BackFire Station owners second request is more straightforward: $188,288, or 40% of the $470,721 in cost overruns they’ve accrued.
After Hart and Bennett finished their presentation, the commission didn’t commit one way or another. Mayor John Turner suggested some compromises, namely getting up-to-date on reimbursements and narrowing the scope of the request to focus on covering some of the costs of the fire sprinklers.
The commission ultimately decided to make a decision at its next meeting once it got a chance to take a look at a more thorough breakdown of costs and payment options. The commission is scheduled to meet again on Tuesday, Dec. 21. It’s the commission’s last scheduled meeting of the year.
