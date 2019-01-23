The Pendleton Development Commission will spend its remaining $5 million from the urban renewal district on public projects if it has to, but it wants to try spending it in the private sector first.
Steve Campbell, a member of the commission’s advisory committee, said the committee was recommending the commission focus on funding public-private partnerships that would grow the property tax base.
The main obstacle in doing that before the urban renewal district expires in 2023 is a lack of new applications for the district’s grant programs, especially the upper story grant program.
Charles Denight, the commission’s associate director, said he’s met with every downtown building owner on renovating their upper story spaces multiple times, and he can organize the holdouts into three groups.
The first group are building owners who would like to develop their second stories, but even a grant-assisted project might not make the owner’s expected contribution feasible.
“Some of these businesses are small,” Denight said. “They’re not big corporations. For them to borrow $300,000 is a big deal for them.”
The second group are people who inherited the building from a relative and treat it like a “family heirloom,” meaning they don’t want to alter it in any significant way.
The third group are comprised of out-of-state building owners who aren’t interested in making significant investments in the facility.
Despite the building owners’ overall reticence, Denight said there’s a renewed interest in the upper story grant program after the commission raised the cost percentage the grant could cover from 25 percent to 40 percent, although the grant is still capped at $200,000.
Although some suggested upping the cap or scrapping it entirely, Councilor McKennon McDonald said she likes the idea of private building owners having a level of buy-in in their renovation projects.
Beyond the upper story grants, Mayor John Turner said the urban renewal district could benefit from a new grant program that would award money to house flippers.
Turner, the chairman of the city’s housing committee, said many “zombie properties” — blighted, vacated homes that are stuck in the foreclosure process — are in the urban renewal district.
By February, the advisory committee expects to complete a marketing plan to boost private development in the urban renewal district.
If private development isn’t spurred by the end of 2020, the committee recommends using any remaining funds to go toward public projects.
