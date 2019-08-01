PENDLETON — Dubious of a proposal to reduce housing blight in the urban renewal district by offering a forgivable loan program, Mayor John Turner suggested the city it take a step further: Buy blighted houses directly off the market, fix them up with the help of a local developer, and sell the renovated property to a prospective homeowner.
At a Pendleton Development Commission workshop, a developer with property in the district voiced his own concerns with the mayor’s idea.
Bruce Gianotti told the council that he bought a rental house on Southwest Court Avenue 19 years ago, but decided to renovate it and sell it based on advice given to him by a real estate agent.
But despite modernizing the house, Gianotti said the property continues to sit on the market.
“I’ll get my money back, but I’m not making a reasonable profit on the conditional investment I put into it,” he said.
Gianotti is selling the house for about $154,000, a price that doesn’t fall too far outside the norm.
Charles Denight, the commission’s associate director, studied the urban renewal district housing market over the past year and a half and found that the average sales price in 2018 was $120,000, and $154,000 over the first six months of 2019.
Denight also presented a proposal where the city would provide partially forgivable loans to house flippers to buy and renovate houses.
But Gianotti said the city’s cost estimates were probably conservative because they weren’t factoring in carryover and sales costs. He also questioned whether the city should get into the mortgage business.
Gianotti suggested the blighted housing program work similarly to the elevator and façade grant program, a reimbursement grant for a percentage of the renovation costs.
As discussions continued, Turner suggested the city return to the drawing board.
“It sounds like my initial proposal is not very workable, but something similar to it might be if it were a grant that would reimburse the renovator ... a certain portion of the project,” he said.
While no concrete ideas emerged at the meeting, Denight suggested council and committee members take their time until they come up with a proposal they are all comfortable with.
Some councilors said they would be more supportive of programs that mainly targeted owner-occupied housing instead of rental housing and included more cost sharing from the homeowner.
