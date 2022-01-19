PENDLETON — The owners of the old Pendleton fire station at 911 S.W. Court Ave. walked away from a Pendleton Development Commission meeting the night of Tuesday, Jan. 18, with a commitment for an additional $80,281 in urban renewal money.
It’s not as much as couple Scott Hart and Erin Bennett originally requested, but it came as a result of a talks with the city.
The commission already granted Hart and Bennett $494,819 to get their business started, but they appeared before the commission in December to request more money to finish the project after rising construction costs and labor shortages ballooned the bottom line of the renovation project. They requested an additional $188,288, plus an expedited reimbursement schedule for the second story and facade grants they already secured.
City Manager Robb Corbett, the executive director of the commission, told commissioners he met with Hart and Bennett and then with city staff to figure out how they should respond. They eventually came up with $80,281 by estimating the rise in construction costs based off of a price index.
While a staff report provided the commissioners didn’t make a recommendation one or the other, Corbett recommended the commission approve the increase in grant funds.
“You probably couldn’t pick a worse time to start a project based on the economy and what happened at that time,” he said.
The Pendleton City Council, which comprises the development commission, is especially invested in the fire station project because it handpicked Hart and Bennet to buy the former headquarters of the city fire department. Acting as the commission, the council granted the owners nearly a half-million dollars to turn the old fire hall into a multi-faceted business.
At the December meeting, Bennett said she and Hart already relocated their existing motorcycle parts businesses — Moto Stuff and SRC Moto — to the facility and had opened up the BackFire Station restaurant. Expanding the business further to include vacation rentals, a service station and more were next on the list, but Bennett said they needed additional funds to make up for the unanticipated costs of earlier phases of the project.
The commission was ultimately unanimous in approving the additional funds. Commissioners didn’t act on the original request to expedite reimbursement payments, but the city previously admitted it had fallen behind on what Hart and Bennett were owed. The facade and second story grants are reimbursements grants, meaning recipients spend the money up front and then are reimbursed a percentage of their costs based on the grant amount.
Corbett proposed the commission begin making reimbursement payments on a monthly basis instead of splitting up payments into thirds based on the project’s progress.
Bennett told the commission the owners are nearly done with the facade and second story projects. She estimated the facade will be done in six weeks and the second story in four months.
The commission also unanimously approved the creation of the Jump Start business competition. The program will solicit downtown retail business proposals from the public and then pick three winners.
The winners will then receive a $20,000 forgivable loan to open their business. The loan will be forgiven in phases over the next two years as long as the winning businesses follow the guidelines of the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.