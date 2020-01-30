PENDLETON — What’s old is new again for the Pendleton Development Commission.
At a Jan. 21 meeting, Charles Denight, the commission’s associate director, presented a list of potential projects the urban renewal district could tackle in the coming years. Assembled by the commission’s advisory committee, concepts include a festival street on Southwest Byers Avenue and gateway features around the downtown area.
Denight said the committee came up with ideas by mining old documents like the 2003 urban renewal plan, the 2010 river quarter plan, and the 2011 downtown plan.
In an interview Tuesday, Denight said the criteria for the list revolved around whether committee members thought the projects would positively contribute to the downtown area.
He added that the projects must also fit in with the original urban renewal plan.
The 2003 document specifically lays out public improvements as an urban renewal project the commission can pursue, including riverfront improvements, off-street parking facilities, street and utility improvements, and parks.
Directing more resources toward public projects would represent a departure for the commission, which has tended to focus on private projects through its grant programs in recent years. Commissioners, who double as members of the Pendleton City Council, have reasoned that private improvements boost property tax revenue, and in turn help fund the urban renewal district. In the meantime, Denight said the commission could continue its private grant programs and start new programs to help private businesses.
But Denight said public projects can also spur economic development by making the downtown area a more attractive place to live and do business.
Back in 2003, the urban renewal plan estimated the commission would spend more than $36 million over the lifetime of the district, with more than two-thirds of the money going toward public projects.
But the commission hasn’t come close to spending that much money, much less on public improvements.
One of the projects the committee is bringing back to light is a plaza and festival street at the bend where Southwest Byers Avenue turns into First Street.
More than a decade ago, Portland architecture firm GreenWorks made conceptual drawings of the idea, which envisioned a multi-use area that incorporated a viewing terrace overlooking the nearby Umatilla River, removable floodwall panels, and a reconfigured parking lot that could double as a plaza space.
The advisory committee also suggested doing various street reconstruction projects in the urban renewal district, a pricey proposition.
The commission recently agreed to spend more than $1 million to repair and widen several sections on Southeast Byers, but the 2003 estimate pegs the cost across the district at more than $7 million.
Denight said he’s meeting with Public Works Director Bob Patterson to get updated cost estimates on streets in the urban renewal district.
Hanging over all these discussions is the urban renewal district’s 2023 expiration date.
The commission hasn’t yet committed to extending it, and Denight said what projects members choose to proceed with will help determine whether the district continues after 2023.
Denight said the commission will meet soon to discuss the proposed ideas and whether to extend the urban renewal district in an upcoming workshop.
