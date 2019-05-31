Charles Denight said it would be inaccurate to say that the Pendleton Development Commission’s Upper Story Grant program slowed down after the commission instituted a cap in February because the grant program was never busy to begin with.
Denight, the commission’s associate director, said the commission is continuing to tinker with the rules of the grant to spur more business while remaining equitable.
Grants and loans are the primary way the commission distributes money for projects in the urban renewal district.
In the past few years, the commission has focused much of its energy on trying to convince downtown building owners to develop their vacant or underdeveloped second stories.
The commission set a $200,000 cap for grants earlier this year, but with the exception of local developer Al Plute, interest remains quiet.
Denight said the commission didn’t just want to explore the benefits of a cap versus no cap, but also rethink the formula for determining how much the commission grants to applicants.
At a commission meeting Tuesday, Steve Campbell, a banker and a member of the commission’s advisory committee, proposed a potential method that would factor in how lenders consider development loan applicants.
He presented a scenario where a developer was trying to obtain a loan for a $1.7 million, 12-unit apartment complex.
After factoring in income with a 5% vacancy rate, net operating income after things like operating costs, taxes, and insurance are subtracted, and a debt coverage ratio, Campbell calculated that it would take $856,612 in equity to obtain a $888,544 loan from the bank.
Assuming that the commission and the building owner split the equity costs equally, the commission would grant the owner $428,306 for the project.
Denight said the commission is also discussing hiring a representative for building owners who otherwise don’t have any experience in real estate development, which could remove another barrier toward upper story developments.
Denight said he’s been tasked with coming up with a recommendation for the upper story grant program.
The next commission meeting is scheduled for June 18.
