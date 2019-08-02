PENDLETON — The urban renewal district has been trying to improve downtown Pendleton and the surrounding area for 16 years.
But as it stares down the last four years before its scheduled sunset, the associate director of the Pendleton Development Commission is drafting a plan to make it more well known.
Associate Director Charles Denight recently released a draft of a marketing plan that aims for a specific audience.
“This marketing plan focuses on increasing private development and on business building,” the plan’s introduction states. “The idea is to encourage building owners to restore buildings to maximize use and value of the buildings. In addition, the plan would encourage developers to build new projects. Finally, the plan reaches business and potential business operators. The last segment, by occupying the restored or new buildings, ensures the financial success of the developers and building owners, which means higher building values and increased tax revenues to the city.”
In an interview Thursday, Denight said there are some programs, like the Jump Start loan program, that could use some more publicity.
But he said the main thing he would like to achieve through a marketing campaign is to have potential developers and owners identify needs so the urban renewal district can help meet them.
Denight, who had a career in marketing before being hired by the commission in 2015, wants to reach that audience through new and updated brochures, a new and regularly updated website, social media accounts that would be managed by a newly hired employee, and an advertising campaign that would include local media, trade magazines, and direct mail.
Denight estimated it would take nearly $70,000 to implement the marketing plan: $43,661 for business recruitment and another $25,884 for developer recruitment.
In the appendices, Denight included a mock-up of an advertisement the commission could use to market the urban renewal district, including the slogan, “Building Upon a Legend.”
The plan also includes creative briefs for videos the commission could produce to promote the district, like testimonials in support of the Jump Start program.
According to the plan, the size of the land parcels in the downtown area means most development projects are restricted to the $1 million to $3 million range.
Unless the developer is specifically focused on small projects, the plan wants to target either local developers or developers from Tri-Cities, Yakima, or Spokane.
The plan is currently being considered by the development commission’s advisory committee, which is set to convene next on Sept. 5.
