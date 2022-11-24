PENDLETON — The Pendleton Development Commission continued discussing possible changes to its building grant program at a workshop Tuesday night, Nov. 22. A new version of the resolution under consideration would consolidate those grants for existing buildings, presently facade, upper story and rejuvenation, into a single grant. Another revision would move the grants to a quarterly review process.
"Tonight was just discussion," Pendleton Urban Renewal Associate Director Charles Denight said after the workshop. "They'll vote on these issues at their Dec. 20 regular monthly meeting. But they appeared favorable."
Grant program changes
The two building grants, Rejuvenation for existing buildings and Fresh Start for new buildings, would be offered quarterly, replacing monthly. The Jump Start program would become a business plan competition only, following the Path to Success model, with applications accepted annually late in the first quarter, with awards late in the second quarter.
The Path to Success competition is part of the PDC's Jump Start program, helping start up businesses in Pendleton.
The PDC at its Oct. 18 meeting discussed recommendations of the advisory committee, most of which it accepted, but for the changes noted above. The commission ran out of time before the following city council meeting, so continued discussion at its Nov. 22 session.
Financing and budget revision
The Pendleton City Council serves as the development commission, which also discussed new financing and investments in programs, as part of an amended budget for the current fiscal year.
Following up on numerous discussions over the past six months, the PDC is approaching a decision point for new financing and a new budget, Denight said. The budget would cover programs such as building grants, the Jump Start program with its Path to Success competition, and the Love Your Home housing program, as well as investments in public infrastructure.
Should the development commission adopt the resolution next month, it would approve amending its line of credit with Banner Bank to allow for a maximum of $15 million in draws, an increase of $5 million more than the current line of credit. Other details would come at the Dec. 20 meeting, including the term of the long-term, fixed-rate loans required in mid-2024 and the interest rate.
