PENDLETON — The Pendleton Development Commission continued discussing possible changes to its building grant program at a workshop Tuesday night, Nov. 22. A new version of the resolution under consideration would consolidate those grants for existing buildings, presently facade, upper story and rejuvenation, into a single grant. Another revision would move the grants to a quarterly review process.

"Tonight was just discussion," Pendleton Urban Renewal Associate Director Charles Denight said after the workshop. "They'll vote on these issues at their Dec. 20 regular monthly meeting. But they appeared favorable."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.