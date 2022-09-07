PENDLETON — Changes to Pendleton's urban renewal grant and loan programs took another step forward, including a cap of $250,000.
The Pendleton Development Commission Advisory Committee at a meeting Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, recommended several revisions that now go before the commission.
The PDC, composed of the city council with City Manager Robb Corbett as its executive director, oversee the city's urban renewal district. The commission and its advisory committee have spent the summer discussing changes in how to fund urban renewal grant and loan programs, a background report from the city said. The groups also considered changes in the way the programs would provide those funds to the project.
Charles Denight, commission associate director, said the meeting was due to lack of a quorum to approve the recommendations at the committee's regular meeting Sept. 1. The advisory committee chair asked members to join the special meeting to approve the recommendations.
The city has identified two approaches to funding urban renewal: borrowing more from financial institutions or spending more tax revenue directly on projects. Avoiding borrowing would mean much lower caps on funding.
Borrowing more from a financial institution would provide a likely cap of $4 to $5 million in additional funding. Repaying this new financing would consume most of the PDC’s tax revenue for several years before it then could borrow more. But seeking a loan would provide immediate funding for several new large projects.
Avoiding a loan but spending tax revenue directly on projects would lead to a cap of $800,000 to $1 million annually for two years, 2022 to 2023. The cap likely would range from $400,000 to $500,000 annually, once repayment on current debt begins in May 2024. This approach provides immediate funding for only a few projects.
In terms of the grant and loan process, a joint workshop of the PDC and its advisory committee made and revised recommendations on Aug. 30. The workshop recommended a quarterly review process, and a maximum for grants of 25% of project cost. Grants could be 10% or 15%, depending upon score. Some past grants reached 40%.
Discussion during the Sept. 6 meeting restored a cap of $250,000, as Mayor John Turner suggested during previous joint meetings of the advisory committee and PDC.
"That's based on a $1 million project," Denight noted.
Committee member Lonnie Read pointed out the revised program rules could allow for flexibility by the PDC.
Another recommendation, for 2023 only, was splitting the funds between public and private projects, with no more than $1.5 million available that year for street reconstruction. Others included combining the demolition grant with the Fresh Start grant to provide both in one package. The Love Your Home loan program would likewise operate at a reduced budget, offered in the first and fourth fiscal quarters only.
The PDC is to consider the approved recommendations at its Sept. 20 meeting.
Denight and committee members Read and Beard attended in person at city hall, while four members attended remotely. Chair Steve Campbell was absent, but well more than a mere quorum was present.
