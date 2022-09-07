IMG_1525.JPG

Casey Beard, left, Lonnie Read, center, and Charles Denight, right, discuss revisions to Pendleton Development Commission grant and loan programs at the Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting of the PDC Advisory Committee in city hall's conference room.

 John Tillman/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Changes to Pendleton's urban renewal grant and loan programs took another step forward, including a cap of $250,000.

The Pendleton Development Commission Advisory Committee at a meeting Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, recommended several revisions that now go before the commission.

