PENDLETON — The Pendleton office of the Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division announced it will change the hours of operations July 1.
The DMV office at 1732 S.W. Court Ave. has been operating 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. But come July 1, the office will operate 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Pendleton office is one of three DMV offices that serve Umatilla County and the only one in Oregon that opened at 8:30 in the morning. The change makes the local office consistent with other offices across Oregon, according to the announcement, and allows for more efficient staffing schedules.
The driver division also suggested visitors first check OregonDMV.com to make sure they have everything they need. Rather than coming to an office, you can renew vehicle registrations, change your address, report the sale of a vehicle and more online at www.oregondmv.com.
