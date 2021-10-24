PENDLETON — The Pendleton office of the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services is closed Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 25 and 26, for repairs.
The Oregon Department of Transportation in a recent press release also announced the office will reopen at 10 a.m. Oct. 27 and resume regular business hours.
The office at 732 S.W. Court Ave. is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except Wednesdays when it opens at 10 a.m.
Locals who need a service that requires a visit to a DMV office can consider dropping by the Milton-Freewater or Hermiston offices to see if there is an opening for standby service.
DMV is continuing to expand services and increase choices for Oregonians who need services — online, by appointment and with rising availability of standby service if you walk in.
Any time you need a DMV service, first check DMV2U.Oregon.gov to see if you can get what you need online. DMV has added more than 20 services online in the past couple years, including replacing a driver's license, reprinting a temporary driver's license and renewing a driver's license, though some restrictions could apply
For more information, visit OregonDMV.com. If you do not have online access, you can call 503-945-5000.
