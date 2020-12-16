PENDLETON — The Pendleton Downtown Association has found a new director.
In a Monday, Dec. 14, press release, the association announced it had hired John Hart to become the nonprofit’s next executive director. Hart’s first day was Wednesday, Dec. 16, and he’s starting his job by working remotely.
The press release states that Hart is an “out-of-the-box” thinker who has experience working with nonprofits, city governments, corporations, small businesses and colleges.
Since establishing the position in 2017, the association has had three directors. Molly Turner was elevated from intern to become the organization's first director and was replaced by Wesley Murack in late 2018 after she took a job with Blue Mountain Community College. Murack resigned in July for “personal reasons.”
