PENDLETON — Pendleton Unmanned Aircraft Systems Range plans to apply for Business Oregon's designation as the state's Robotics and UAS Center of Innovation Excellence.
Business Oregon, the state's economic development agency, awarded the UAS range one of seven CIE planning grants in September. The recipients qualified for the first step in a two-stage process to award CIE designations in 2023.
"The state wants a CIE in each sector as a regional hub," said Steve Lawn, UAS range chief engineer.
Possible hubs for the other six sectors are in the Portland area and Willamette Valley.
The range aims to submit its application for CIE status in May, with a decision expected in early June. It received a $102,500 grant in September to plan for a CIE hub. The range hopes designation would come with an award of further funding.
"The state isn't sure yet what CIE designation might entail," Lawn said. "We're planning for three levels of state support, $2 million, $1 million and $750,000, for one to two years to start. That might be renewed, but we would hope to become self-sufficient."
Through networking, city officials wants the CIE designation to attract angel investors and venture capitalists to back different tiers of companies testing their designs at Pendleton in return for first shot at any promising technologies developed here.
Should the state award the range CIE status, the center would operate in the World War II hangar at Eastern Oregon Regional Airport. It would foster public-private partnerships focused on growing innovation-based companies by supporting technology commercialization and applied research and development within the UAS industry.
"A company from anywhere in the state could access our expertise here," Lawn said.
