PENDLETON — Fire gutted a duplex early Saturday, Nov 5, in Pendleton during the massive windstorm, but occupants escaped.
The high winds had toppled a utility pole onto a trailer at about midnight on the 800 block of Southeast Sixth Street, sparking a blaze that destroyed the trailer, an adjacent car and ripped through the duplex.
The blaze may be the worst of the damage in Pendleton from the storm that also blew over trees, knocked out power for some neighborhoods and ripped the roof from the Crossfit 1910 gym.
One resident of the duplex— who left before giving her name — said she was asleep when she heard pounding on her front door. A Pendleton police officer was there telling her to get now.
She said she didn't even have time to put on shoes. But her first thought was for family.
"Where's my son?" she recalled.
Her son lived in the trailer that flames engulfed. But a moment later, she said, she remembered her son was away and not trapped in flames.
Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley reported firefighters were on scene at 12:04 a.m. and had the fire under control within an hour or two. He also said occupants of the duplex all got out.
Neighbor Angie Nash said she saw the flames burning the trailer, and as the fire progressed to the duplex, she heard propane tanks exploding.
Pendleton Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes was out the morning of Nov. 5 assessing damage to city parks. He closed off the Til Taylor Dog Park because a large tree limb had broked and remained attached to the tree.
Removing it should not be a big problem, he said, unless the park ground is too soft for vehicles because of the recent rain.
Tree limbs small and large also littered Roy Raley Park, and a massive chunk of tree — 50 feet or more — fell across the playground equipment at May Park.
The East Oregonian will continue to update this developing story.
