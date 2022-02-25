PENDLETON — After more than 30 years in local education, Pendleton Early Learning Center Principal Lori Hale is calling it a career.
Hale submitted her retirement letter to Superintendent Chris Fritsch on Jan. 5, and on Feb.14, the Pendleton School Board approved the personnel move, effective June 30. In her letter, Hale wrote about the experience of becoming the early learning center’s first principal.
"I was given a gift from this community to help in creating a caring, loving and high-quality school that I will never forget," she said. "I will forever be grateful for the incredible opportunity to open this building. There has been no greater professional gratification than to be a part of this journey."
In an interview Wednesday, Feb. 23, Hale said making the decision was difficult because of how much she loved her job, and although she went back and forth, she ultimately decided 38 years in education was enough and she was ready to hand over leadership to someone else.
Hale got started as a teacher in Beaverton in 1984 before making the move to Pendleton in 1988. Except for her first year with the district, Hale spent her entire teaching career working in kindergarten. With kindergarten still on half-days, Hale said she worked part-time, splitting her time between home and work.
But by 2015, kindergarten was starting to look different. That was the first year the state was requiring every school to offer full-day kindergarten. Pendleton anticipated the move by making the Pendleton Early Learning Center one of the centerpieces of its 2013 bond campaign.
After voters passed the bond, the district renovated the former Hawthorne School and turned it into a centralized kindergarten for all of Pendleton’s 5- and 6-year-olds and other early childhood services, such as Head Start and the federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
By that time, Hale left the classroom for administration and was serving as the principal of Lincoln Primary School. With Lincoln set to close and turn into the district’s central office, Hale was tapped to become the Pendleton Early Learning Center’s first principal.
The center was considered a novel concept in its first years, and Hale recalled how the school often hosted visitors from other districts interested in implementing similar ideas in their own communities. In 2016, Gov. Kate Brown toured the center’s facilities while classes were in session and then signed a solar energy bill on the playground.
Hale said she agonized over her decision because she loved her job and the people she worked with.
"I really, truly think I have the best job in the district," she said.
Hale was appointed to the early learning center a few years before Fritsch was hired, but the superintendent was effusive in praising her.
"She’s leaving a big hole in our administration," he said.
Fritsch said Hale was a great leader who could balance collaborating with staff and tasking herself with making big decisions. Whether as a coach, mentor or educator, Fritsch said Hale had an ability to connect with whoever she worked with.
While Fritsch will be responsible for selecting Hale’s successor, he won’t have the ability to oversee the Pendleton Early Learning Center’s next principal because he himself will be retiring at the end of June.
Although the timing is awkward, Fritsch said it was imperative for the district to start the process because it’s been more difficult to find candidates for building principals in recent years. Fritsch said the position was already being advertised and he expected to fill it before the end of his tenure.
With the end now in sight, Hale said she’s looking forward to having more time with her family and travel. But she’s put most of her focus into finishing out the school year and stewarding the center until her successor arrives.
