PENDLETON — Well into the fall season, some of Pendleton’s worst streets went from bad to impassible.
It wasn’t from a lack of trying from the city. — the city allocated $2.2 million to street work this year plus another $1.3 million from the urban renewal district for street repair projects. But many of the big repairs that were supposed to be done by now are still torn up mid-project, a trend the city attributes to multiple contractors, shallow natural gas lines and a misunderstanding over construction schedules.
On Thursday, Oct. 28, the city put out a press release explaining why street construction was delayed before adding the city was considering assessing damages against one of the contractors.
“Currently, several roads have been under construction for a few months, causing frustration for residents and travelers,” the press release states.
In an interview, Community Development Director Tim Simons said one of the most significant impediments to street construction this year was natural gas lines. Unlike crack sealing or an asphalt overlay, fixing a poor-quality road requires some excavation so that work crews can completely replace the street.
Prior to staring the street projects, Simons said city of Pendleton officials met with representatives from Cascade Natural Gas to determine whether the gas lines needed to be repaired or would come into conflict with the various paving contracts around town. According to Simons, Cascade assured the city the lines didn’t need to be replaced and should be buried 30 inches deep in accordance with the company’s standards.
But when contractors started digging up Northwest 10th Street, they discovered the gas line was only about 10 inches deep and needed to be buried deeper. The 10th Street project halted as Cascade brought in their own contractors to work on the line.
Simons said the city provided the contractor with an extension on 10th Street, but the delays were compounded when the contractor decided to leave town to work on projects in other cities, leaving other Pendleton street projects without conflicts due to utilities unfinished. The contractor eventually returned and completed all the streets on its slate, Simons said, but its workers didn’t finish until a day or two after their targeted September end date.
Downtown street reconstruction projects were covered financially by the city’s urban renewal district, and therefore used a different contractor for those projects. But the downtown contractor ran into the same problem as the contractor working on Northwest 10th — shallow gas lines that required action from Cascade. Again, Simons said the downtown contractor was provided extensions but didn’t work on other, conflictless streets during the works stoppage.
Streets that were supposed to finish on Friday, Oct. 29, are now scheduled to reopen in mid-November. While some cities will end their construction season when the weather gets cold, Simons said the contractor will be expected to work on every day it’s dry enough to do asphalt and concrete work.
Simons said the city is considering assessing a $500-per-day damages fee on the contractors for not finishing their work on time without proper explanation. In the long-term, Simons said the city could make its timeline language in its street construction contracts more stringent, but it could also lead to higher bids from contractors. The city also intends to hold a follow-up conversation with Cascade about verifying gas line depths before Pendleton starts street construction projects.
