PENDLETON — Glenn Graham woke up on New Year’s Day feeling unwell, but if he was being honest, he hadn’t been feeling well for a few weeks.
That feeling of unwellness eventually resulted in an emergency trip to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington, where he learned that an irregular heart rhythm had driven his heart beat down to 28 beats per minute, well below the 60-100 beats per minute doctors consider normal.
After successfully installing a pacemaker, Graham’s doctor said many patients never make it to the operating table and if he wanted to avoid further heart problems, he would need to take steps to destress his life.
With that “life changing event’ in mind, Graham, 65, decided to retire from his position as the facilities manager for the city of Pendleton, ending a more than 45-year career in city government.
“It was just time,” he said.
Graham had just been laid off at the lumber mill in Pilot Rock in the 1970s when he discovered an opportunity with the city of Pendleton. A state grant funded a position to install sprinkler systems throughout the city’s park system, but Graham would need to go to Portland to get some training.
“I knew it got the grass wet,” Graham said about how much he knew about sprinklers before being hired.
He ended up catching on with the Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department, and when the city looked to start its first facilities department, they tapped Graham to be its first manager. At the time, Graham said his main responsibilities were the city’s various heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and the public pool, which required he get more training.
“Again, I knew it got you wet,” Graham said about his knowledge about pool maintenance.
Graham’s responsibilities have expanded as Pendleton has built new facilities, but he said the most significant change is the rise of technology. Graham was around when the city installed its first computer system, but he said the city’s tech needs really took off once city hall relocated in the 1990s.
Graham said he was especially proud to work with Wtechlink to install fiber lines at every city building, ensuring every facility had high-speed internet to quickly transfer data and information.
His time with the city is ending on a high note. Although COVID-19 forced the city to reckon with new tech needs like Zoom, it also resulted in millions of dollars in federal stimulus. The city eventually allocated $3.4 million for facility maintenance projects at the Vert Auditorium, the Pendleton Convention Center and the Pendleton River Parkway.
Reflecting on his career, Graham said he was fortunate to have good staff working under him and good city managers working over him.
City Manager Robb Corbett said Graham was the type of employee “who seemed to know a little something about everything,” someone who could harness his institutional knowledge not only to help the city, but to help anybody who needed to lean on public resources.
“He’s on speed dial for everyone we work with every year,” he said.
Corbett pulled Graham’s 1987 performance evaluation, where the evaluator praised Graham’s knowledge of mechanical systems while noting he was not easily replaceable.
John Nelson, who served as Pendleton’s city manager at the time, said another employee likely wrote that evaluation, but he agreed with everything it said. He called Graham a “two-fer,” an employee who did a job that it would take two staff to replace.
As he heads into retirement, Graham said he now has more time to spend with his wife, who retired several years ago, and with his hobbies. Graham now is free to take his fleet of three Jeeps into the mountains or use his time to build “steampunk lamps,” a do-it-yourself activity that repurposes old materials into new lamps.
Graham may not get a building named after him or a statue like other Pendleton luminaries, but there are more subtle markers of his legacy.
Back in the 1970s, Graham said the city used to send an army of staff to places such as Olney Cemetery and Community Park to manually water the lawns with hoses. Much has changed in the city of Pendleton over the past 45 years, but the sprinkler system Graham helped install remains in use today.
