PENDLETON — A Pendleton resident surrendered her family nurse practitioner license after failing to follow requirements of probation under the Oregon Board of Nursing.
Shannon Blood gave up her license voluntarily earlier this year, according to the nursing board’s Tuesday, March 22, news release of recent disciplinary actions.
According to the stipulated order of voluntary surrender, Blood received her nurse practitioner license on Oct. 1, 2013. On Sept. 24, 2020, the board received information that Blood was practicing outside the scope as a family nurse practitioner.
Blood was providing mental health services since September 2015 in her private practice, according to the order, including prescribing therapy and providing continuing education credits related to mental health.
The nursing board opened an investigation and subsequently placed Blood on two years of probation starting May 19, 2021. Part of that required her to check in each month with her “compliance monitor” and complete five continuing education courses within the first six months of probation. She failed to complete the courses, according to the order, and in October stopped checking in.
The nursing board staff sent Blood a letter and asked her for an explanation of her non-compliance. Blood contacted the board staff and explained she decided to “take her career in a different direction and wished to voluntarily surrender her FNP license at that time.”
Blood signed the order to give up her license on Jan. 31.
