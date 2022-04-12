PENDLETON — The Pendleton School Board officially made Kevin Headings the next district superintendent at a Monday, April 11, meeting.
The board originally made its announcement on April 2, but members did not approve a contract with Headings until the meeting. Headings, the principal of West Park Elementary School in Hermiston and a former Stanfield School District superintendent, is taking over for Superintendent Chris Fritsch, who is retiring at the end of June.
The district will pay Headings $162,500 per year for his services. In addition to health, retirement and vacation benefits, Headings will also receive a monthly travel allowance and tuition reimbursements should he decide to return to school.
Headings will start with Pendleton on July 1.
Headings wasn’t the only hire the district made. The board approved the hiring of Angela Lattin to become the Pendleton Early Learning Center’s second-ever principal.
When the district finished turning the old Hawthorne School into the Pendleton Early Learning Center in 2015, Pendleton named Lori Hale as the facility's first principal. When Hale announced the 2021-22 school year would be her last before retirement, the district turned to a person who had experience leading a school that was partially inspired by the Pendleton Early Learning Center.
Lattin is the principal of the Baker Early Learning Center, a 2-year-old school that offers a similar focus to its counterpart in Pendleton: kindergarten, Head Start and other organizations dedicated toward early childhood education. Lattin said much of her focus during her time as principal has been on cultivating community partnerships to help round out the Baker center’s services.
“I got to see it from the construction (and) remodel all the way to opening, having kids in-person after going distance learning for a while,” she said. “It's been a great experience.”
Prior to helping launch the Baker center, Lattin served as a dean of students at Brooklyn Primary School in Baker City. And before getting into administration, Lattin was in the “teaching world,” including stints as a middle school teacher in Vale and for a migrant summer program in Nyssa.
While Lattin has worked in several Eastern Oregon communities over the years, Lattin hopes to make her new job at the Pendleton Early Learning Center the last before retirement. Besides the professional appeal of working appeal, Lattin said Pendleton is within driving distance of her children.
Lattin doesn’t come to the Pendleton Early Learning Center. When the Baker School District was looking into starting its own early learning facility, she was a part of the contingent that stopped in Pendleton to research how early learning schools operated. She said she’s looking to continue the work Hale started.
“Early learning is probably the most important point in our kids’ education,” she said. “I'm excited to be in another center where I can continue what I'm doing.”
