PENDLETON — The Oregon Fire Chiefs Association elected Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley to its board of directors, according to a Monday, June 14, press release from the city of Pendleton.
The association is a group dedicated to the education, organization and engagement for fire departments and emergency services across the state.
Pendleton hired Critchley in 2018 after a 29-year-career with the fire department in Tucson, Arizona, the last six years spent as its fire chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.