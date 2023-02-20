PENDLETON — Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, continue to deal with the cleanup after a train with cars carrying hazardous materials derailed there Feb. 2.
According to The Associated Press, the rail operator Norfolk Southern reported 20 of the more than 100 cars were classified as carrying hazardous materials. East Palestine officials said 68 agencies from three states and a number of counties responded to the derailment. The evacuation area covered 1,500-2,000 of the town’s 4,800-4,900 residents, but it was unknown how many were actually affected,
Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said such emergencies are a strong reminder as to why remaining prepared is essential to public safety.
"I'm always looking out thinking what's the next thing that can go wrong," Critchley said. "I want us to be prepared. Lately I've been concerned about chlorine, it's deadly and heavy, but there are many, many concerns."
Rail lines cross Pendleton streets and roads at 12 points, including at Southeast Third Street, South Main Street and Southwest Fourth Street. A track fracture caused an oil train to crash in 2016 in the small town of Mosier along Interstate 84 between Hood River and The Dallas.
And the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Feb. 10 reported it responded to a train crash at the Georgia-Pacific mill in Toledo that caused an estimated 2,000 gallons of diesel to spill. An unknown amount of the fuel entered a storm drain that flows into nearby Depot Slough. The slough feeds into the Yaquina River.
According to the Federal Railroad Administration, there were 1,044 derailments nationwide in 2022 and a total of 8,928 accidents or incidents involving trains. Trains were involved in 20 accidents in Oregon, including two at highway-railroad crossings.
The role of a fire chief, Critchley said, is to think, worry, and plan for every eventuality. As part of those plans, the Pendleton Fire Department coordinates with Oregon agencies to ensure plans are in place for any scenario.
"There's an incident management structure, it's a scalable system that applies to a one-patient EMS call to a 90-car pile-up," Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Pierotti said. "For us in Pendleton, all of our folks are hazmat operations certified, which as part of the incident management structure we have to maintain so many hours of training a year to upkeep those certifications."
Those training hours are spent running mock drills and studying the Emergency Response Guidebook, a manual designed for first responders that details most chemicals commonly encountered in industrial, commercial, and residential settings.
The ERG is compiled and authored by the U.S. Department of Transportation, Transport Canada, and the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation and aims to encompass as many potential hazards and their responses as possible.
"We always have an ERG on us so at any moment we can look up chemicals and understand the risks, proper procedures for safety, and such," Pierotti said. "As you look at the potential for bigger hazards, we have standard operating procedures that coincide with the Umatilla County emergency plan."
Umatilla County Emergency Management has a scalable response plan for a variety of crisis including floods and wildfires, and there is the county's local emergency planning committee that considers public and private interests.
"The committee looks at what hazardous materials are being transported through and used in Pendleton so that we have a good idea of what we're dealing with," Pierotti said.
The LEPC helps the Pendleton Fire Department build a sort of inventory of risk that helps the department prepare for any crisis or eventuality.
"As a fire department, we take it a step further with what we call preplanning, and that's not just for chemicals," Pierotti said. "We go around and ask business owners, what's the occupancy of their buildings? What kind of sprinkler systems do they use? By law, they have to tell us what kinds of hazardous materials they may be using, even if the stuff is confidential or proprietary. That information goes to the LEPC so it can be incorporated into plans."
Due to Pendleton's high volume of rail traffic, Pierotti said, part of the fire department's responsibility is to communicate with the rail operator, Union Pacific, to understand what is being transported through Pendleton to be ready for any possible outcomes.
"The railroad has given us access to an app called Ask Rail," Pierotti said. "You have to be an emergency responder, they have to vet you to get it. Once you have the app, you can put in identification numbers from any rail car into the app and it'll tell you exactly what's in it so that we can come up with a plan. There are also federally regulated placards on every car, and everything can be referenced into the ERG."
Pierotti said there are hazards in every sector of life, but from the perspective of the Pendleton Fire Department, hazardous materials in transport pose the highest level of consistent risk.
"There's a lot of stuff going over the road, and some of that stuff is scary, that's why we train on it," Pierotti said. "Every chemical has its particulars and can provide some different challenges. We have to look and train for each individually. There are also unique challenges posed by Pendleton's geography. If we had a chemical that's heavier than an air leak, we could have that just sit in the bowl. We try to prepare for every possibility all the time."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.