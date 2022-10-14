Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley talks Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, about receiving the wildlands firefighters grant. "I only have seven firefighters on duty at the two stations in the city of Pendleton. ... The grant gives me at least four more every day," he said.
PENDLETON — A $35,000 grant that enabled the Pendleton Fire Department to staff extra wildland firefighters and train future firefighters expires Oct. 31. But Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said benefits of the grant are clear.
"It's been awesome," Critchley said. "Let me give you two examples of how it's doing so much better. That $35,000 that the state gave us in a grant, I've been able to put two firefighters up at the airport that primarily run out of the brush truck up there. A Type 6 truck, a pickup truck with water and hose on the back."
The additional wildland firefighters began their stint July 1 in Pendleton and complete their tour Oct. 31.
"We had fires at Blue Mountain Community College, along the roadway, up outside the airport fence line that they could get to quickly, put water on it, put the fire out. It's great support," Critchley said. "We've also been able to bring on people who are not yet firefighters, we were able to train them in wildland firefighting. We were using them to help with fuel reduction, which is basically getting rid of the plants, the debris, the grasses within 30-feet of a structure."
A benefit of having extra staff on hand is that it allowed Critchley and the department to bring on student firefighters from BMCC for training. They were also capable of supplementing the fire department in times of need.
"I've got seven students right now that go to BMCC for firefighting," he said. "I was able to keep them busy over the summer so that I had seven more firefighters that I could use for everything else that I do, but they're basically designed to be available whenever a wildland fire happens."
Before receiving the grant, the Pendleton Fire Department maintained an on-duty staff of seven firefighters. The grant, Critchley said, gives him the option to have four or more extra firefighters on duty daily, which helped manage the summer fire season.
"It was much easier, because in previous years I'd have to send somebody that was dedicated to the city up to the airport and try to get a hold of it, whatever the fire was. They grow quickly, so the quicker I can respond, the better," Critchley said. "I've also had an increase in my call load the last three years, which is mostly medical. I go on all the medical calls, two people have to be on the ambulance, so when I have the ambulance going out, I'm down to one to three people that are taking care of the fire for everyone else."
The grant came from a $6 million pool the Oregon Legislature established to help staff and improve fire departments across the state. As the grant period comes to an end, Critchley said it will be up to the Legislature to allocate similar grants in the coming years.
"The fire service in Oregon have done a really good job on trying to take advantage of the $35,000 that they granted to all the fire departments, and tell our stories about where it is today," Critchley continued. "I think that the state fire marshal has seen the value, and I think she's supportive of doing it again another year, but it's all on the Legislature now."
Critchley also said the Oregon State Fire Marshal is moving out from under the umbrella of the Oregon State Police.
"Last year we were making the transition specifically, this summer will be the last time under state police, so they'll be their own entity," he said. "With being their own entity they'll get to control some of the budget, whatever the Legislature allows to happen."
Thankfully, Critchley expressed, Pendleton has a pool of reserve firefighters it can call on in case of emergency during the winter months.
"I won't have them on duty every day, but they're in the community and I can pull them back in," he said. "That's the way I'm going to do it, I can't pay them every day, but when it happens, I have more people to fill the trucks."
All of this has been happening while Critchley took on another job.
"I'm the Pilot Rock Fire Chief also," he said. "The other guy resigned."
Reporter for the East Oregonian
