Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley talks Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, about receiving the wildlands firefighters grant. "I only have seven firefighters on duty at the two stations in the city of Pendleton. ... The grant gives me at least four more every day," he said.

 

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — A $35,000 grant that enabled the Pendleton Fire Department to staff extra wildland firefighters and train future firefighters expires Oct. 31. But Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said benefits of the grant are clear.

"It's been awesome," Critchley said. "Let me give you two examples of how it's doing so much better. That $35,000 that the state gave us in a grant, I've been able to put two firefighters up at the airport that primarily run out of the brush truck up there. A Type 6 truck, a pickup truck with water and hose on the back."

