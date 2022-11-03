PENDLETON — The fire department of the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District continues to operate without a chief of its own.
Pendleton Fire and Ambulance Fire Chief Jim Critchley and Assistant Chief Anthony Pierotti have been serving as Pilot Rock's fire department bosses since July, when Herschel Rostov went on administrative leave and subsequently resigned. Critchley said Pilot Rock asked for them to help administratively while working through a complaint against Rostov, who stepped into the role of the district's chief on Oct. 1, 2021.
"When the investigation was over, the fire chief decided to resign," Critchley said. "With that resignation, they asked if we could keep it and if could we help them out a bit more."
Pierotti said he and Critchley are able to serve Pendleton and Pilot Rock fire departments.
"We divide and conquer, we have to communicate well," he said. "However the schedule works, we can both be in both places."
Through conversations with Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett, Pendleton fire was able to agree to continue assisting tPilot Rock.
"A strong Pilot Rock makes it so we have a stronger Umatilla County," Critchley said. "I want to help everybody in improving their game. A high tide raises all boats. Incidents like the accident on Cabbage Hill, and the Pendleton Flour Mill fire, all of those are going to take all of us to solve. If all of us can get better at what we're doing, I'm open to helping anyone."
Though the fire departments of Pendleton and Pilot Rock share the same mission, the departments different structurally. Pendleton Fire and Ambulance is a career department with reserves for support, while Pilot Rock is a volunteer department.
"Pilot Rock is an important community when you're looking at the fire service for Umatilla County, Morrow, and Gilliam, all of us have to work together," Critchley said. "There's not a big difference between the departments, and there shouldn't be, it's just some are paid volunteers and some are career firefighters. Little tendencies change, career folks I've got to treat a little bit differently because I can train career firefighters to do a lot more than I can a volunteer, but I'm also holding the volunteers up to a higher standard. We just raise everybody's skill level a little bit, and it helps the entire county."
Training time is one of the clearest differences between the two departments, though despite the fact career firefighters receive more training more often, all firefighters, volunteers included, are ready to respond.
"Volunteers get a couple of hours a week of training, we require training a couple of hours every day that career staff is working," Critchley said. "The volunteers are still responsible for an all-hazards event, whether its a fire, a technical rescue or a car wreck that they have to get somebody out of, or whether it's the extrication portion of that."
Pendleton's ambulance service area dictates it is responsible for ambulance transportation in Pilot Rock, and the cooperation between the departments has improved response times.
"Pilot Rock is a quick reaction team, they're that basic level. They have an emergency medical responder and an emergency medical technician, they can set up the basics, but in terms of medical it really comes down to transport," Pierotti explained. "That's our area. We work very heavily together when it comes to emergency medical services there. Whenever they get a call for EMS we're also going and they're getting patient names, allergies, vitals, and then they'll hand that off to our medics who come in to do the advanced stuff and transport. Fires, same thing."
Pendleton Fire and Ambulance is the decision-maker on whether or not to involve the air medical transport service Life Flight during an emergency. Through communication with the Pilot Rock Fire Department QRT, that decision often comes while first responders are en route to a scene.
"The paramedic on the unit that's heading down there, they've been trained to handle Life Flight," Critchley explained. "They have to take into account weather, the distance of travel and whether there's a landing area, but they're making the decisions on the way out to the call. We don't make that call as chief officers, that call is being made by the crews going out there. Every little piece of information we can get from dispatch, from the QRT that makes it to the scene, to the phone call that comes in."
The double-duty has allowed Pendleton Fire and Ambulance and Pilot Rock Fire Department to increase their coordination and effectiveness, all of which benefit the community, Critchley said.
"I can continue this for the next year," he said. "We've got a couple of things to do, including the budgets that were submitted. Everybody is doing a good job, we just have to be more familiar with each other. There are a lot of benefits."
