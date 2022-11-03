Jim Critchley, Anthony Pierotti
Buy Now

Pendleton Fire and Ambulance Department Chief Jim Critchley, left, and Assistant Chief Anthony Pierotti discusses Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, having to balance overseeing the fire departments of Pendleton and Pilot Rock at the Pendleton Fire Department.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — The fire department of the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District continues to operate without a chief of its own.

Pendleton Fire and Ambulance Fire Chief Jim Critchley and Assistant Chief Anthony Pierotti have been serving as Pilot Rock's fire department bosses since July, when Herschel Rostov went on administrative leave and subsequently resigned. Critchley said Pilot Rock asked for them to help administratively while working through a complaint against Rostov, who stepped into the role of the district's chief on Oct. 1, 2021.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.