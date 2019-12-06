PENDLETON — Compared to the multimillion-dollar grants the city of Pendleton has sought from the federal government in recent years, the $298,000 SAFER grant is relatively modest.
Although the grant is only paying for one position, the Pendleton Fire Department is hoping its ripple effect will bolster the department’s staffing levels much further than that.
The department has four years to spend the SAFER — Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response — grant, which is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Interim Fire Chief Jim Critchley said the grant will be used to pay for a new position that will specialize in recruiting and retaining new reserve members of the fire department.
In explaining why the fire department needed more staff to complement the 21 career personnel that are already on staff, Critchley referenced the We Sell Stuff fire from Sept. 29.
Eighteen Pendleton firefighters and paramedics were joined by eight staff members from outside agencies to fight the fire that engulfed the thrift store, and although the team was able to quell the fire, Critchley said the situation could have been handled faster with more staff.
Critchley said firefighters spent the early part of their effort rescuing a woman who got stuck trying to flee the building instead of fighting the fire. If Pendleton was able to bring more staff to the scene, Critchley said the department could have tackled both the fire and rescue simultaneously, which might have put out the fire faster.
He said the National Fire Protection Association recommends sending 36 personnel to a fire that size, but he doesn’t think that’s realistic.
“I don’t even know if I can find that in Eastern Oregon,” he said.
But if the fire department was able to tackle We Sell Stuff with 26 Pendleton firefighters instead of requiring help from reinforcements, Critchley said it would have made a difference.
Despite the need for more staff, the city doesn’t intend to go on a significant hiring spree for more career firefighters and paramedics.
Instead, Pendleton plans to turn to reserves, on-call locals who work jobs outside public safety that get paid an hourly rate for responding to emergencies.
“It’s a cost effective way to take care of the community,” he said.
Critchley said Pendleton has six firefighters and nine paramedics in its reserves program.
According to the interim chief, the new reserve recruiter will be tasked with identifying the best source of reserves, whether it’s retirees, family members of staffers, or some other source.
Critchley said the lack of emergency personnel isn’t just restricted to Pendleton, but a problem that affects the entire region.
For instance, the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District is looking into creating a program where city of Umatilla staff could get trained as volunteer firefighters and remain on the clock for the city while responding to fires during their normal work hours.
Although Pendleton secured the SAFER grant, it’s short of previous asks.
When the department first applied for the grant in 2017, the city asked for $550,000 for a four-year volunteer coordinator position and $1.2 million for six firefighters for three years, provided the city put up a $595,000 match.
The Pendleton Fire Department still has the benefit of a new station on Southeast Court Avenue, which has provided staff with more space, better technology, and improved living quarters.
Despite all the new space, Critchley said he’s working to find living quarters for the department’s resident interns.
The interns are currently staying in housing located at the old fire station property at 911 S.W. Court Ave., but the city intends to sell the property soon.
Critchley said he could house them at one of the fire station bedrooms, but he doesn’t think it would be healthy for the interns to live in the same place they work.
He instead wants to place them at Pendleton Fire Station No. 3, an unmanned station at the airport.
The sale of the old station should benefit the fire department in the long run: The Pendleton City Council intends to direct money from the sale to an emergency equipment replacement fund.
The council is currently considering two proposals for the old fire station, but has not made a decision.
