PENDLETON — The Pendleton Fire Department has a new fire captain — Jared Uselman, who at 32 years old is one of the younger captains in recent history.
Uselman, also president of the Pendleton Professional Firefighters Local 2296, received his official pinning Tuesday, Dec. 6.
"For a fire captain, historically in Pendleton, and I can't speak to the ages from a long time ago, but I can imagine in the last 40 years that there hasn't been a captain under 40 years old," Uselman said just days after officially taking the role Dec. 1.
Uselman credited his own resilience and self-competition as key factors in his success.
Finding a way in life
Growing up in Canby, Uselman wasn't interested in being a firefighter until later in life.
"I had a back injury early on in high school, I struggled with that," Uselman said. "I had back surgery at 16, almost 17 years old. I missed a lot of school. They told me I wouldn't graduate on time. I left high school and started college early."
That injury may have hampered him in another endeavor.
"I also used to compete in powerlifting, but I had all this neck pain for years, so I recently went in for an MRI," he said. "They found that two of my discs were very diminished, almost gone, so they put two artificial discs."
Uselman's struggles saw him entering the workforce in his early 20s without a direction. His cousin, an emergency medical technician in Arizona, provided much-needed inspiration.
"We grew up together, he's 10 years older," Uselman said. "He ended up working as a paramedic for a private ambulance in Arizona. He got on as a firefighter and then eventually became a lieutenant at Portland Fire in Portland. I saw how successful he was. He had a good job, good benefits, good retirement and everything that I wanted to have. Something stable."
Committed to his new path as an EMT, Uselman, at 24, applied to the Pendleton Fire Department and got a job as a paramedic.
Pendleton not what he expected
"I hated it. I absolutely hated this place when I got here," he said. "It was a terrible culture, and we were eating our own. I was looking for any other job I could find for the first six months I was here."
He said he dealt with many obstacles for the first of the seven years he has been in Pendleton.
"It was hard to advance or to grow with the way the culture was," he said. "Then over time, I gained the support of my membership, and I got the support of the guys on my shift."
And with a new chief, came the opportunity to to bump up to firefighter paramedic.
"I remember my captain was really on it," Uselman recalled. "He asked me, 'So do you want to do firefighting? I was like, 'I don't know.' And he almost took offense to that."
Uselman turned his captain's bewildered surprise into inspiration and soon began learning the ropes of firefighting.
"I started learning, I started realizing that firefighting wasn't very hard for me," Uselman said. "I have a background in mechanical aptitude with welding and fabricating they kind of compare and contrast."
Leading the union
He started as a shop steward in his union, found his voice building relationships with his leadership and city officials. When it came time to elect a new president, Uselman was caught by surprise.
"The president at that time said, 'I don't want to do this anymore, it's too much time with interjecting into my family, my kids, I think you should do it.'" Uselman said. "So they nominated me and I did it. Then this last nomination, I was the only nominee for president."
Stress relief and family support
Being an EMT comes with its own set of challenges, Uselman explained, so he uses the gym to relieve anger from the job.
"It's not anger at anybody in particular, but you get angry about the things you see in the world and the mortality of this job," he said. "I've lost my mom. Four years ago she died of cancer, and I was a mama's boy. She was here for my first pinning. She wasn't here for my lieutenant, she won't be here for my captain. Seeing death all the time makes it hard because you relate it to that."
He also said his wife and family are his core supporters.
"She's the one that remembers how many times I'm gone for weeks at a time going to classes in different states or working on homework for a bachelor's degree or doing these extracurricular things to get to this point," he said.
She is the one who tells him he got where he is because he worked for it.
