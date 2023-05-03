PENDLETON — The Pendleton Fire Department received a big boost to its capabilities.
The department has received a new tower fire truck with a ladder that extends 100 feet. Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Pierotti said the vehicle will enhance Pendleton’s ability to address a multitude of crises.
“Imagine tools in a toolbox, our fire trucks are like a toolbox, and there are tools for every situation and we’re in the business of being ready for everything,” he said. “This tower truck provides us the ability to save people from high rises, it helps us in times of flood and gives us the ability to set up an elevated master stream, which gives us a bunch of gallons of water from an elevated position.”
The new truck is replacing the department’s aging and broken tower truck, which exceeded its expected lifespan by several years, Pierotti said. The new ladder truck isn’t just a pound-for-pound replacement though, but rather a wholesale upgrade.
“The stars really aligned for us because it is very hard for all public safety agencies and departments to find a new vehicle chassis, from police cars to fire trucks,” he said. “Our old tower truck broke, it was going to be a huge expenditure to fix it, it’s almost a 20-year-old truck. We were lucky that Pierce Manufacturing had a truck built up to our general specifications.”
Pierce Manufacturing is based in Appleton, Wisconsin, and manufactures fire and rescue apparatus. The high demand for public safety vehicles has caused such a back-up of orders that had Pierce not had the truck on hand, Pendleton Fire Department would have waited 26 to 36 months for a new tower truck.
Bringing the big ride homeOnce Pierotti and Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley determined the truck Pierce had was up to specifications, they moved to purchase it, which kicked off a long process of inspections, training and travel, Pierotti said.
“So we had Chief Critchley and two of our fleet guys go out and do preliminary walk-throughs last month and make sure everything matched our specifications,” Pierotti said. “Then Pierce Manufacturing sent it to Tri-Cities where we outfitted the truck, swapped radios from the old truck, installed new systems and then we drove it to Pendleton.”
As part of the purchase, Pierce Manufacturing sends out a representative to help train the purchasing fire department in its new vehicle’s capabilities.
“The Pierce Manufacturing representative did an eight hour day of training with each shift so that they can each learn the ins and outs of the ladder, and then after that the truck entered service, which was last week,” Pierotti said. “Then we’ll keep training on it as we usually do.”
New tower trucks can run anywhere from $1.5 million to $2 million, Pierotti said, with Pendleton’s new truck costing around $1.7 million.
“We were able to work it into our budget through a loan with Pierce,” Pierotti said. “The fire department will just basically be making a loan payment for the next seven to 10 years depending on how our budget shakes out.”
Finding grants for firefightingCritchley and Pierotti were in Bend in late April to attend the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association spring conference, where they networked but also learned about new grant opportunities.
“We got updates from the Oregon Fire Marshal Office about grants that will be coming out for wildlands firefighting,” Pierotti said. “I just wrote a grant for a program I learned about there that would help us up-staff during wildland firefighting season.”
Up-staffing during wildlands firefighter season isn’t just about fighting fires, he said, but also about mitigation and prevention, which can have a lasting impact on how and where fires are fought in the area for years to come.
“You can use these wildland firefighting grants in different ways, but for us, it’s all about personnel,” Pierotti said. “We put them at Station 3 where they have a brush truck and they are best situated to deal with some of the big wheat field fires. We also have areas around here that need some prescribed burns to get cleaned up, they help with that. It’s a great benefit for the city overall.”
