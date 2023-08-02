One of the AEDs participating in the Pendleton Fire Department initiative, August 1, 2023 located in the mail room of Pendleton City Hall. In the future, registered AEDs like this one will be used with the PulsePoint app to help make Pendleton a HEARTSafe community, Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said.
One of the AEDs participating in the Pendleton Fire Department initiative, August 1, 2023 located at the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce. In the future, registered AEDs like this one will be used with the PulsePoint app to help make Pendleton a HEARTSafe community, Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Fire Department has begun a new project to make Pendleton a HEARTSafe community, Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said, by implementing several initiatives geared toward preparing the community on how to properly respond in situations involving cardiac arrests.
"Being a HEARTSafe community has some criteria, which involve early notification of emergency services, early CPR by bystanders," Assistant Fire Chief Tony Pierotti said. "Part of this is teaching CPR to as many community members as possible. It's all about getting people into what we call the chain of survival."
