PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton openly solicited proposals to repurpose the old fire station property, but now that the deadline for proposals has passed, the city is steadfastly refusing to reveal what the proposals are and who’s behind them.
The city denied a records request for the proposals on Aug. 22, a little more than two weeks after the Aug. 7 submission deadline.
In a Thursday interview, City Manager Robb Corbett even declined to say how many proposals the city received.
Corbett said the city didn’t want to divulge any information about the proposals until the Pendleton City Council got a chance to hear it from proposal sponsors themselves during a series of interviews.
But the East Oregonian was able to independently confirm two people who submitted proposals: La Grande developer Gust Tsiatsos and Hillsboro business owner Scott Hart.
The proposals
Instead of the typical property sales process where the owner puts their property on the market and then sells it to the highest or best bidder, Pendleton wanted to try something different with the old fire station at 911 S.W. Court Ave.
The Pendleton Fire Department is now based out of its new station on Southeast Court, and the council wanted to get detailed proposals and pitches as to how they would develop the property.
Tsiatsos’ vision for the fire station involves a concept that’s brought him some success in La Grande — a restaurant and boutique hotel.
Tsiatsos (pronounced Cha-chiss) said the city of La Grande solicited him to restore an old building in La Grande, and he obliged.
He opened The Landing Hotel in La Grande two years ago, the multi-story facility offers both a boutique hotel and a fine dining restaurant. Tsiatsos said he had been looking for other places to try out the concept, and his architect contacted him about the opportunity in Pendleton.
He said it was still a “preliminary” idea, but Tsiatsos wants to turn the fire station’s ground level into a restaurant and turn its upper story into a boutique hotel.
The city’s property also includes two houses it rents out. Under Tsiatsos’ proposal, he would demolish them and either put in more parking or retail space.
The concept isn’t set in stone yet because Tsiatsos said he would need to see engineering studies to determine whether the station could sustain a second story development.
Tsiatsos considers his fire department proposal a “high risk/high reward” concept, and if the council selected his project, he would want to seek out funding from the urban renewal district to make the project feasible.
Hart, the owner of a dirt bike equipment retailer in Hillsboro, confirmed he also submitted a proposal for the fire station, but after consulting with the city, he declined to discuss the details of his proposal.
Joseph Hull, the director of business development/operations for McCormack Construction Co., said McCormack was partnering with Hart on the proposal, but he deferred questions on the proposal to Hart.
McCormack has already established a working relationship with the city, having been the general contractor and construction manager for the new fire station.
Hart’s business, Moto Stuff, sells dirt bike equipment like brake systems and foot pegs, advertising itself as offering “Trick Stuff for the Greatest Dirtbikes on Earth!”
The process
The city wants to withhold information on the proposals until the council interviews, which Corbett said will take place at the last council workshop in September, which is set for Sept. 24.
He said he didn’t know if the interview would be open to a public audience, but Oregon open meetings law states any council decisions have to be held in an open session.
Sept. 24 may also be the first chance the public gets access to the proposal documents, which the city denied in the East Oregonian‘s public records request.
In an email, City Attorney Nancy Kerns explained why the city was rejecting the request.
“The request for proposals which was issued by the City specifically provided that proposal materials would be exempt from public records disclosure until after preliminary evaluations were completed,” she wrote, later citing specific public record disclosure exemptions spelled out in Oregon state law. “The City did this to insure proposers that they could have the opportunity to submit and present their proposals without risk of another proposer gaining access to the information contain therein.”
Although the fire station property is unappraised, Kerns said the value of the property is relevant to the material and could also exempted from public disclosure.
In the request for proposal document, the city states that it will keep the submissions confidential until the preliminary selection of the proposal “within the bounds of public records law.”
Locals don’t bid
Whoever ends up with the fire station will have a uniquely situated neighbor. The fire station shares a wall with The Muffler Shop, which is both its literal name and a descriptor of its services.
The Muffler Shop co-owner Mason Carlson was among a group of business owners who lobbied the city to repeal its river quarter building requirements for the area, which the council did in late 2018.
Without its repeal, Carlson said the city would be unable to sell the fire station because of the river quarter’s onerous standards.
Carlson said he might have bid on the neighboring fire station if it was a traditional sales process, but he didn’t want to have to cater to the city to acquire the property.
He didn’t imagine business changing too much once the fire station changes hands, but he didn’t rule out entertaining an offer from the new owner.
“Everything’s for sale,” he said, adding that it was just a matter of whether the new owner could afford it.
Well before the council established a request for proposal process for the fire station building, Darrin Umbarger expressed interest in it.
In April 2018, the CEO of Clearview Disability Resource Center told the council that he wanted to use it to consolidate Clearview’s medical supply closet and other operations in one building.
Despite the early interest, Umbarger said he ultimately decided against submitting a proposal because a city official told him his concept didn’t fit the city’s vision for the property, declining to name who the official was.
While the nonprofit wouldn’t have added anything to the property tax rolls, Umbarger said Clearview offers a different kind of value through the hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings to community members through the supply closet.
Umbarger said he’s moved on from the fire station, but he’s still looking to expand Clearview into a regional service.
Corbett said the request for proposal process wasn’t meant to exclude anyone.
“We wrote the proposal to be inclusive of everyone who had expressed an interest in that facility,” he said. “The council, as a group, did not take a position one way or the other, either encouraging or discouraging people from making proposals.
Corbett said he never told Umbarger that Clearview wasn’t a good fit for the fire station, but he couldn’t account for other city officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.