Pendleton fire May 9, 2023.jpg

Pendleton firefighters douse a fire Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023, at an unoccupied house at 628. S. Main St. Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said the cause is likely to be undetermined but also not the result of an accident.

 Phil Wright/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Pendleton firefighters early Tuesday, May 9, beat back a fire at an unoccupied house. And they did it using the fire department's new $1.7 million ladder truck.

Fire Chief Jim Crtichley said the callout for the fire came at 3:45 a.m., and crews arrived four minutes later to the multi-story home at 628 S. Main St. where the fire was raging on the upper floor.

