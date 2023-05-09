Pendleton firefighters douse a fire Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023, at an unoccupied house at 628. S. Main St. Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said the cause is likely to be undetermined but also not the result of an accident.
PENDLETON — Pendleton firefighters early Tuesday, May 9, beat back a fire at an unoccupied house. And they did it using the fire department's new $1.7 million ladder truck.
Fire Chief Jim Crtichley said the callout for the fire came at 3:45 a.m., and crews arrived four minutes later to the multi-story home at 628 S. Main St. where the fire was raging on the upper floor.
The house was unoccupied, he said, and firefighters tried to attack the flames from the inside, he said.
"There was so much debris inside the house we were not able to make it to the second floor," Crtichley said .
Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Pierotti said the owner of the house was using the property as storage.
Without means to make it up stairs, the fire department relied on the new ladder truck to tower above the house and shoot a cascade of water from above. Pierotti said this was the first time the department used the new truck on a fire.
Witnesses across the street said the fire was large, with flames leaping from the top floor. They said transients sometimes occupy the house.
Crews continued to work the scene and pour water on the house hours later.
Crtichley said there will be an investigation into the cause of the fire, but the cause likely is will not be determined due to the inability to access the second floor. Still, he added, the cause was not an accident, such as an electrical fire.
