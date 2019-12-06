PENDLETON — The Pendleton Fire Department responded to a local house fire mid-Friday afternoon, requiring Pendleton police to temporarily close down a section of Southwest Emigrant Ave.
The fire on the 300 block of Southwest 15th Street caused smoke to pour out of the house as firefighters sprayed water on the building and cut a hole in the roof to ventilate it.
Pendleton Fire Capt. Dan Hergert said the fire had already been burning for a while by the time firefighters arrived, and it was made trickier when it spread to an attic that was difficult to access by personnel at the scene.
Firefighters responded to the fire around 2:30 p.m. and left the scene at about 5 p.m. The Pendleton Fire Department was assisted by an ambulance from Umatilla Tribal Fire Department and a fire engine from the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District.
No one was hurt in the fire, but one of the house’s residents was forced to evacuate.
Parley Haskell said he lives next door to the building and knows the couple who lives there well.
Haskell said he was getting Christmas decorations out of the garage when he noticed the smoke.
He called 911, and then tried to enter the house to retrieve the woman inside. But the smoke proved to be too thick for him to advance further.
Haskell said he started calling out to the woman, urging her to walk toward the light in the doorway, and she eventually made her way out.
The woman was treated across the street by paramedics before she was taken to an ambulance. Hergert said the woman suffered from smoke inhalation, but did not need further treatment at a hospital.
