PENDLETON — The burned-out Pendleton flour mill demolition is underway in earnest as crews from NorthStar Demolition and Remediation Inc. started to take down the building at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.
“The whole thing is going to take a couple of weeks,” Lou Hannemann, senior operations officer with NorthStar, and site manager for the flour mill demolition explained.
The city of Pendleton announced the closer of Southwest Emigrant Avenue between Fourth and Sixth streets from Dec. 12 to Jan. 2 due to the demolition.
As part of the structure dismantling, NorthStar is using a specialty concrete demolition crane that uses a set of hydraulic-powered pincers to "pinch" the concrete and dump it into ready-positioned dumpsters below.
Operation of such a device requires two large cranes, Hannemann explained, one will conduct the demolition while the other supports it by holding up long hydraulic cables that provide power for the demolition.
"The pincher turns the concrete to gravel and then keeps pinching," Hannemann said.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
