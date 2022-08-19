PENDLETON — Investigators continue working to determine what sparked the fire more than a week ago that tore through the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton as well as plans for the future of the burnt out building itself.
Assistant Chief Anthony Pierotti with the Pendleton Fire Department said a structural engineer came Wednesday, Aug. 17, a week after the fire, and Grain Craft “is going to find a demolition company.”
Pierotti also said an investigation is ongoing as to the cause of the fire. The fire department continues to keep a firetruck on-site to “knock down” the smoke and combat any potential flare-ups.
“All is status quo,” he said.
Although the situation has remained unchanged, roads surrounding the mill have steadily reopened, and Grain Craft dispatched members of its leadership team to walk the site last week.
James Reeder, owner of the Outlying Perspective, a drone operator from Athena, flew a specialized drone on Aug. 17 on behalf of Grain Craft into and over the mill to create a 3D model of the building to help determine its structural integrity and to find any remaining hot spots.
A timeline for demolition has yet to be established, but there are discussions of opening an on-site asbestos testing facility, according to Pendleton Buildings Official Ty Woolsey.
