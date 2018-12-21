Carolyn Britt is ready to deliver on what shoppers want from downtown Pendleton. And she’s got the data to prove it.
In late 2017 and early 2018, the city and the Pendleton Downtown Association sent out 5,000 surveys through the mail, posted a survey online, and conducted focus groups to determine where people shopped, what they bought, and what they would like to see out of the downtown shopping experience.
After receiving 453 responses through the mail, 253 online, and the focus groups finished, the survey results revealed the type of store shoppers most wanted to see in the downtown area was a women’s apparel store, to the tune of 64 percent.
That’s a demand Britt, a former manager at Speakeasy Clothing Co., intends to fill.
Opening a new clothing business on South Main Street wasn’t Britt’s ambition until Speakeasy Clothing owner Katie Jones decided to get out of the apparel business.
Jones was looking to expand her companion Speakeasy Salon business into the clothing retailer’s 215 S.W. 10th St. space, and with Britt uninterested in transitioning into spa and salon work, the pair agreed in October that Britt could purchase the clothing company’s remaining inventory and strike it out on her own.
Since then, Britt has created a business plan, obtained a Jump Start loan from the city, and signed a lease for the 425 S. Main St. storefront that will house El Roi Apparel.
Although the rise of online retailers and big box stores has caused downtown clothing stores to either move out of the area or close entirely, Britt thinks the “pendulum has swung back” in terms of demand for local clothing options.
Before moving to Pendleton, Britt said she spent time living in Atlanta, Nashville, Tennessee, and Gainesville, Florida, large metro areas where shopping options were plentiful. Britt said she doesn’t enjoy having to make the 90-minute drive to Tri-Cities for more retail opportunities, and other customers she’s talked with feel the same way.
And although the internet offers endless variety, Britt said women can’t be truly confident that clothing will be the right fit unless they try it on in person.
Britt said she decided to locate her store in the downtown area because of the city and downtown association’s recruitment efforts and she’s making the data from the shopper’s survey a part of her business plan.
Beyond women’s clothing or any other particular store local consumers want to see, Pendleton shoppers want to see more variety in the downtown area.
Eighty-eight percent of respondents wanted more variety of stores, a factor that was way ahead of other complaints like lack of parking, longer hours, and more events and activities.
The migration of retailers out of the downtown area means the area’s strength now lies in restaurants, bars, and stores that cater to tourists.
“In summary, Downtown Pendleton is evolving from a shopping district with restaurants to a dining and entertainment district with shopping,” the survey report concludes.
One Main Street merchant that’s proven resilient in the face of a changing retail landscape is Zimmerman & Co. True Value Hardware.
Nearly a third of hardware purchases made by the survey shoppers were made in the downtown area, purchases that were all made at Zimmerman. The only type of business with a higher downtown market share was restaurants.
Zimmerman owner Jim Naughton acknowledged that his business had certain advantages that other businesses didn’t like longevity and its own parking lot.
But Naughton gave a lot of the credit to Zimmerman’s success to its customer service and status as an “old-fashioned hardware store.”
While big box stores and online retailers like Walmart and Amazon gobble up market share and can sell cheaper products, Naughton said he and his employees’ focus was building relationships and solving problems.
“They’re not going to spend a half-hour on an 89-cent washer (sale),” he said.
Naughton has seen the downtown area homogenize under the prevailing retail trends, but Zimmerman’s niche means its in good financial shape.
“It’s not pretty, but it’s all ours,” he said.
The city now has a wealth of data on downtown shopping habits, but Pendleton Development Commission Associate Director Charles Denight told the city council at a Tuesday meeting that it needed to be wielded as a tool.
Besides using the survey data to recruit new businesses to the downtown area, Denight said the city, the downtown association, and other interested parties could use it as an impetus to work with existing businesses to address shopper’s concerns, like a lack of operating hours.
