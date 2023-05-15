PENDLETON — Miranda Case of Pendleton has been on the transplant list for a heart since 2021.
That ended in March when Case received a heart.
“I’m doing really good,” the Pendleton High School student said. “This whole process and the recovery was interesting because this is the first recovery from an open heart surgery I can remember. The last one I had I was 6, so I don’t remember very much. It was challenging because I had to lay still and couldn’t really move or do anything for myself for a few weeks.”
Case, who is finishing her sophomore year, was born with left hypoplastic heart syndrome, a rare congenital left heart defect. The syndrome causes the right side of the heart to pump blood to the lungs, making it difficult for oxygen-rich blood to go through the rest of the body.
Since her birth, she has been through four surgeries. When she found out a heart had been identified as a viable transplant, she had spent 112 days in the hospital.
On the evening of March 9, Case received her new heart. The surgery took 16 hours. And for the first time in her life she was on a clear path to health that would have her back in school and dance lessons by the fall.
She spent a brief stint in the intensive care unit at Seattle Children’s Hospital, where she had the operation before being released from the hospital to the Ronald McDonald House in Seattle on March 31, and was given the green light to return home just four days shy of spending six months in Seattle.
“The whole experience was overwhelming for us,” Lorie Case, Miranda’s mother said. “We got the call just two days after her 16th birthday. The doctor called and said we had a match.”
Miranda’s father Tod Case had driven up to visit Miranda for her birthday before returning home to Pendleton. He hadn’t been home for a day when he received a call from Lorie that a match had been found. He grabbed his bags and hit the road for Seattle once again and made it in time for the procedure.
“It was a weird surgery for us because we’ve always had updates in the past,” Lorie Case said. “Nurses and case managers that would check in on surgeons and get us a status update. Seattle Children’s doesn’t quite do it that way. The doctor says, ‘I’m busy taking care of your child, I’m not giving you any updates, my focus is on your child,’ which is fair enough.”
Lorie and Tod wouldn’t find out about their daughter’s condition until the next morning at breakfast when they ran into a member of the surgical team in the cafeteria who informed them Miranda had been removed from bypass, that they were taking a break, and then they would finish up.
“At about 11:30 a.m. the next morning, the doctor came out and told us that everything went fine,” Tod Case said. “She went back into surgery because they discovered she was bleeding and couldn’t figure out where from. It’s not common but it’s not unusual. It’s kind of scary though, because they close the chest all up and then they have to reopen all of that.”
The surgical team swiftly resolved the bleed, and Miranda Case’s road to recovery began, providing a tremendous relief for her and her family, her father said.
“They said she should be able to start school next fall, and she’ll start taking dance lessons again,” he said. “Miranda received a new heart before the previous one could cause significant damage to other organs, so she’ll make a full recovery.”
Though Miranda Case said she was excited about the future, her recovery is ongoing, and it will take some time before she feels the full benefits of her new heart.
“Returning to normalcy is going to be a very strange, weird thing,” she said. “I’m used to being in hospitals and monitored all the time, but it’s going to be great for all of us to return to normal.”
