Sunlight illuminates this World War II guardhouse Friday July 15, 2022, on the north side of Northwest A Avenue, Pendleton. The city has tentatively agreed to a proposal from Pendleton Air Museum to restore this and the guardhouse on the other side of the road.
This guardhouse from World War II is in need of restoration Friday July 15, 2022, on the south side of Northwest A Avenue, Pendleton. The city has tentatively agreed to a proposal from Pendleton Air Museum to restore this and the guardhouse on the other side of the road.
Sunlight illuminates this World War II guardhouse Friday July 15, 2022, on the north side of Northwest A Avenue, Pendleton. The city has tentatively agreed to a proposal from Pendleton Air Museum to restore this and the guardhouse on the other side of the road.
Mackenzie Whaley/East Oregonian
This guardhouse from World War II is in need of restoration Friday July 15, 2022, on the south side of Northwest A Avenue, Pendleton. The city has tentatively agreed to a proposal from Pendleton Air Museum to restore this and the guardhouse on the other side of the road.
PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton has tentatively approved Pendleton Air Museum’s proposal to restore the historic guardhouses on Airport Road and Northwest A Avenue.
“The guardhouses are a community treasure,” City Manager Robb Corbett said. “We’ll do everything we can to preserve them for posterity.”
PAM Vice President Tim Kelly sent the city a letter proposing the museum take responsibility for restoring the guardhouses. The city provisionally agreed the museum could restore the more damaged one, Corbett said.
“We’ll seek donations of money, materials and manpower ideally to restore both guardhouses,” retired U.S. Army Col. Kelly said. “We’re looking into logs right now. We’d like eventually to lease the guardhouses from the city to display items relating to Pendleton Army Airfield history. Ideally, we’d also be able to lease the area near them for future static aircraft displays, but those options weren’t included in the tentative agreement.”
The north guardhouse, adjoining the new Radisson Hotel, is in worse shape than the southern one, which might be leased to Elvis’ Restaurant for storage, Kelly noted.
“We’d love to have access to both guardhouses to mount cool displays, including manikins wearing uniforms,” PAM President Chris Sykes said. “We have space in our downtown gift shop for only a small fraction of our donated exhibits.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.