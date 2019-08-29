PENDLETON — In about a minute’s time, the Pendleton Development Commission granted the owner of The Lodge $80,572 for extensive internal and external renovations for the bar and performance venue.
Acting as the development commission, members of the Pendleton City Council quickly agreed to cover 40% of the cost of $201,428, which includes sign restoration and installation, an exterior paint job, heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacement, and plumbing and electrical work.
The commission already approved the façade and upper story grants in July, but it deferred on assigning a dollar amount as The Lodge owner Lance Leonnig spent more time refining his grant request.
An electrician by trade, Leonnig bought the old Pendleton Elks Lodge in late 2018.
Since then, The Lodge has hosted several concerts in its auditorium and simultaneously opened up some of the building’s multiple bars to serve drinks during the shows.
Leonnig has already put in some sweat equity into restoring the defunct fraternal hall and estimates he will contribute $20,500 in labor to repaint the faded exterior.
He’s also been successful in obtaining grants, previously obtaining a share of a $155,609 Oregon Main Street grant and securing $6,000 from Umatilla County.
Arriving to the meeting after the vote, Leonnig thanked the city for its support.
“This HVAC package couldn’t come soon enough,” he said.
The Lodge is hosting multiple events during Round-Up week and Leonnig said he just booked a “big event” in December.
The council was similarly complimentary.
Councilor Scott Fairley said he’s heard good things about the events The Lodge hosts, and Mayor John Turner said the city wants to see the project succeed.
“With you guys helping out, it should keep it from sinking,” Leonnig said.
Although more than $80,000 is significant expenditure for the urban renewal district, its grant programs remain under budget.
The façade grant is spending $42,387 for The Lodge, but even with the new grant on the books, it’s only expected to spend a fraction of the $279,900 budget.
The $49,708 from the upper story fund is relatively cheap compared to its expected expenditures.
The rest of the money is set to go to Pendleton developer Al Plute, a former city councilor, who should get $130,000 for his project to convert Bowman Building office space into apartments.
Although the grant hasn’t been approved yet, the development commission is also projecting Plute to receive $225,000 in upper story grant funds for his Odd Fellows Building project.
But all those projects combined still come in well below the upper story program’s half-million budget.
