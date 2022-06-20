PENDLETON — The phrase "steely determination" seems custom made for 18-year-old Tatum Paullus.
The recent Pendleton High School graduate powered her way through all the necessary tasks to secure nomination and acceptance to the United States Military Academy West Point, where she begins cadet basic training at the end of the month.
The to-do list for applying to West Point is daunting. A U.S. senator or representative must nominate a candidate, who also has to write essays, pass academic muster, send evaluations from teachers and complete an ethics test that analyzes such qualities as resiliency and study habits. A fitness assessment requires performing a mile run, pushups, a shuttle run, sit ups and other physical tasks.
Paullus obtained recommendations from Oregon Rep. Cliff Bentz and Sen. Jeff Merkley. Bentz contacted her at school.
"I was all giddy and ran out of the classroom to find a quiet place to go," she said.
When Merkley called on Feb. 10, she let it go to voicemail, not recognizing the number. She has no plans to delete the voicemail — ever.
"I wanted to call and congratulate you on your appointment to West Point," Merkley said. "That is terrific. Your record was stellar in high schoo,l and you really earned this."
First up at West Point is cadet basic training. Paullus plans to "slay the beast," the euphemism for completing basic training. The six-week training ends with a 12-mile ruck march carrying 35-40 pounds of gear. Paullus went on practice marches on some back roads carrying her dad's ruck pack. Her father, Joshua Paullus, is a 30-year veteran of the Army National Guard.
It was her dad who got the idea of West Point lodged in Tatum's brain back in elementary school. When her older sister was considering different colleges, Joshua half jokingly pushed West Point. Her sister rejected the idea but Tatum tucked it into the back of her brain to reexamine later. In middle school, however, she rejected the idea of the military entirely.
"I went through a phase where I did not like the military at all because it took my dad away so much," she recalled. "Dad deployed for almost two years right after I was born. He deployed again when I was in kindergarten and came back when I was in first grade."
Then there was the summer and weekend trainings. Tatum blamed the Army.
When she connected with a group called Oregon Military Teen Panel, things changed. The group helps military youth connect, go through resiliency training and "talk about some of the stuff we go through at home." Tatum now is an officer with the national Teen Panel.
While researching possible colleges as a freshman, Paullus revisited the idea of West Point and mentioned it to Debbie McBee, a mentor with Pendleton High School's ASPIRE — Access to Student Assistance Programs In Reach of Everyone — program. McBee's son, Brian, attended West Point and McBee served as a local admissions person for West Point for 10 years.
McBee didn't immediately encourage Paullus.
"She immediately went into all of the hard things," Paullus said. "She asked, 'Are you ready for that?'"
McBee remembered wanting Paullus to consider all the implications before diving in.
"Some young people go after a dream because it has allure," she said. "West Point and other military academies are not like any other college experience. It's a whole other level. You can't leave campus for a pizza and beer. You give up a lot."
Paullus convinced McBee she was serious.
"She's been locked on this the whole way along," McBee said. "I can see her being one of the top people in her class."
McBee did some research in the West Point archives and said she believes Paullus is the first woman from Umatilla County accepted to West Point since it started admitting women in 1976.
Early on in the process, Paullus sought out West Point graduates and current cadets, especially female, to get a full measure of their experience.
Paullus, whose hair falls down to her lower back, won't have to get the military buzz cut required of male cadets. She said she feels for some of the guys who she has gotten to know over social media.
Paullus said she expects to miss her little brother, Cash, her dad and her mom, Heidi, who the Pendleton School District recently selected as the new assistant principal at Washington Elementary School.
As Paullus looks ahead, her plans resemble one of those choose-your-own-ending adventure books. She said she plans to double major in international affairs and Arabic with an internship with the CIA or FBI. After that, she identified three possible routes. If she chooses a military career, she hopes to do psychological operations, a part of special operations. If she doesn't choose a military career, she'd like to work for the CIA or maybe become a politician.
Before all that, she must slay the beast.
