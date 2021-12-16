The former headquarters of Pendleton Grain Growers in Pendleton now belongs to La Grande-based Braseth Properties. PGG announced Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, the cooperative paid members, avoided bankruptcy and is heading finalizing dissolution.
PENDLETON — Pendleton Grain Growers in a press release Thursday, Dec. 16, announced it avoided bankruptcy and paid $12.1 million in patronage, a distribution of profits, to members at the cooperative’s annual meeting Dec. 15.
Members who did not attend the annual meeting will receive checks in the mail.
“The PGG board anticipates distributing additional funds, in cash and patronage,” according to the press release, “as the dissolution of the co-op is finalized.”
Pendleton Grain Growers in 2014 faced years of losses, while the co-op’s banks called in loans, threatening liquidation.
“The PGG board took a different approach and in the seven years since, successfully avoided bankruptcy, repaid all debts, met pension obligations, found operators to purchase most businesses, provided employees with new jobs or severance and resolved all environmental issues,” the press release stated.
Tim Hawkins, chairman of the PGG board, said in the press release it was the board's commitment that made the avoidance of bankruptcy possible.
“It was understood this would take years to achieve and the board chose to commit to it,” Hawkins said in the press release. “The results of the board’s commitment have been spectacular, and we were able to return more patronage than ever imagined, and we leave behind no debt unpaid, no known problem unresolved.”
According to PGG, the key events that made this turnaround possible were CoBank refinancing the co-op's debts, the quick closure of losing operations that could not be sold, the sale of grain operations in 2016 to United Grain Corporation, the improvement and sale of remaining operating businesses and the development and sale of other properties.
Hawkins said dissolving the board in "a healthy, careful way" resulted in a better outcome than expected.
“In the end, we will return funds to members three times greater than the patronage PGG had recorded at its low point," he said in the press release. "The outcome is a huge win for PGG and the community.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.