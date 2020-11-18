PENDLETON — Moto Stuff got a significant investment from the Pendleton Development Commission as it firms up plans to open its doors at the old Pendleton fire station in 2021.
At a Tuesday, Nov. 17, meeting, the commission approved $494,819 in grants, an investment meant to offset an estimated $1.3 million in facade and second-story costs.
Moto Stuff, a motorcycle parts manufacturer and distributor, is moving its operations from Hillsboro to 911 S.W. Court Ave. Moto Stuff co-owner Scott Hart said the business’ opening was delayed by the pandemic, but they now expected to open the renovated facility in 2021.
While Moto Stuff has already moved much of its current operation to the old station, its ambition goes well beyond that.
According to a slideshow shared with the council, Phase 2 of the project would turn Moto Stuff into a public-facing business with a coffee shop, lounge and retail space. The owners have also started turning the upper story of the northwest side of the building into a rooftop “townhome” as a part of Phase 3, which will also include converting the former firefighter living quarters into “microsuites.” The final phase of the project, projected to begin next spring, would turn the training tower into a vacation rental and add a motorcycle rental center and service shop to the property.
Once Moto Stuff opens its doors to the public, it will complete a lengthy process for a building the fire department vacated in 2019 to move into their new facility at 1455 S.E. Court Ave.
The council accepted proposals for the building, eventually selecting Moto Stuff over a proposal from La Grande developer Gust Tsiatsos, who wanted to turn the facility into a boutique hotel or apartments. Hart paid $350,000 for the property, and the proceeds from that sale were earmarked for repairs and equipment replacement at the new fire station.
While the commission gave a boost to Moto Stuff’s ambitions, they pumped the brakes on another ambitious project.
City staff had recently revived the idea of building the “Byers Riverfront Plaza,” a gathering place on Southwest Byers meant to connect the downtown area to the river.
The city commissioned initial designs in 2010, but now the staff wanted to pay engineering firm Anderson Perry $85,400 to do a feasibility study. Public Works Director Bob Patterson said Anderson Perry would specifically look at how the plaza would affect the Umatilla River and the riverbank.
But the entire council has turned over since 2010, and several councilors said they wanted more time to learn about the project before committing to it.
“I’m not against this contract,” Mayor John Turner said. “I just don’t want to vote on this tonight.”
Ultimately, the council unanimously voted to table the proposal until they could talk about it in further detail at a workshop.
