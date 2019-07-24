PENDLETON — The 100-apartment addition to Pendleton Heights has been in limbo for months, but its developer said it will move ahead soon.
Saj Jivanjee of Newberg said Monday afternoon that he had secured a loan to build the road that will service the planned apartments, and it was only a matter of processing all the paperwork to get the project started.
As a part of an incentive deal with the city, Jivanjee must pay the city $150,000 before he can start construction.
As of Monday morning, Finance Director Linda Carter said Jivanjee has not made his payment. Once all the paperwork is processed, Jivanjee said he could pay the $150,000 by this week.
In late May, the developer sent a construction crew to the site to start work on the project before he made the payment.
Jivanjee said he thought he had the money secured from his bank to start the project, but his banker went on a three-week vacation before the loan could be finalized.
Although Jinvajee violated the deal he had with Pendleton, the city decided against punishing him. Early Monday afternoon, there wasn’t any construction activity at Pendleton Heights.
Getting started on the road extension could provide new momentum to a project that’s been beset by delays and renegotiations for years.
The Tutuilla Road housing development was announced in 2012 and was originally conceived as a 72-townhouse subdivision.
As a part of a partnership between Jivanjee and Pendleton city government, the city agreed to donate the land near Olney Cemetery and front the money for necessary infrastructure improvements.
After Jivanjee built 32 townhouses, the city allowed Jivanjee to change the final 40 townhouses into a 100-unit complex.
More renegotiations followed, usually involving more money from the city for infrastructure or moving around the debt owed to the city to make it more palatable to the project’s private financiers.
The relationship between Jivanjee and the Pendleton City Council has grown more contentious with each passing round of renegotiation.
After the council rebuked one of Jivanjee’s requests in September 2018, the council agreed to take on more of the infrastructure costs and Jivanjee committed to pay $150,000 to the city before starting the project.
On Monday, Jivanjee said the project has been delayed by the complexities of financing, but he’s still invested in seeing it succeed.
Although he’s had the city take on more of the financial burden of the development, Jivanjee said the city’s contribution is still dwarfed by the $13 million to $14 million he will have invested in the project by the time it’s done.
“It’s a sweetheart deal for (the city),” he said.
With Jinvajee expecting to see loan funds soon, he expects the road to be completed in late September or early October.
Building the first 20 units of the apartment complex will involve a new loan process, Jivanjee said, and he now projects they’ll be completed in spring 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.