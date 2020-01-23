UMATILLA COUNTY — A rising tide doesn’t always lift all boats.
The Oregon Department of Education announced Thursday that the state’s 80% graduation rate for the 2018-19 school year was the highest ever, and although most local schools grew along with the state, the region’s two largest school districts — Pendleton and Hermiston — continued to lag behind.
Hermiston School DistrictAdministrators at Eastern Oregon’s biggest district know they have their work cut out for them.
The district saw less than a one-percentage point increase in its overall graduation rate during the 2018-19 school year. But Director of Secondary Instruction Scott Depew is not surprised.
“We had an 8% increase the year before, and that was huge,” he said. “Everything this time held to our projections.”
Depew said the previous year’s big jump came from a few fast-acting interventions. A few years back, the district dissolved its alternative school and merged those students to the high school. Graduation rates saw a drop as a result.
The addition of a graduation coach, increased monitoring of early warning indicators and the heightened tracking of attendance data in recent years played a big help in padding the numbers, Depew said.
And now, the district is turning to intervention methods administrators say need longer to take hold.
“What we’re trying to do is build a system that’s sustainable,” Depew said. “An increase in graduation rates is not going to happen overnight.”
Among those interventions, Depew lists the district’s recent adoption of the supplemental Read 180 and Math 180 programs and the individualization of the newcomer center programs across elementary, middle and high schools.
“I’ll be honest, we’ve got work to do,” he said. “We’re going to start to see some of these numbers rise.”
Student populations that received fewer four-year diplomas during the last school year included the migrant student population, which saw a more than a 10% drop, and the white student population, which saw a 6% drop.
Depew said last year, there was a distinct number of white students who were unsuccessful in graduating with diplomas or attaining their GEDs. He added the graduation rate of the migrant student population, which was 40% last year, is prone to fluctuation.
“A lot of our kids weren’t graduating because of language arts credits,” Depew said.
This year, the high school is providing supplemental classes for students who speak English as a second language to gain their language arts credits.
At 87.5%, Depew added the district’s completer rate is above the state average, in part due to the district’s GED program.
It’s a number that administrators hope to see decrease over time as on-time graduation rates increase, but for now, Depew is certain of one thing.
“The kids who are leaving us are ready for college or a career,” he said.
Pendleton School DistrictThe Pendleton School District was one of the only districts in Umatilla and Morrow counties to post a graduation decrease last year, but Matt Yoshioka, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, didn’t seem too worried about the slight drop.
“For us, it’s not concerning because it’s just 1%,” he said.
Yoshioka highlighted the Latino and American Indian graduation rates, which were both above the state average.
The homeless student graduation rate was also far higher than the state’s rate, a fact Yoshioka contributes to staff’s awareness of the issue and a foster system rule that allows students to stay in the district they started school regardless of where they move.
Pendleton’s 3.8% dropout rate is higher than both the state and county average, but Yoshioka said it dropped compared to the previous year and is trending in the right direction.
Yoshioka said Pendleton would still like to be well above the state average, and it will need to address the performance of Hawthorne Alternative High School, where only about 1 in 5 students graduated last year.
He said the school has put together a plan of improvement for Hawthorne, and staff recently visited a successful alternative school in Ashland to study their practices.
Pendleton closed the gap between American Indian students and the overall senior class to under 10 points, but the success of tribal students relies heavily on Nixyaawii Community School, a charter school that largely operates independently from the rest of the school district.
Nixyaawii Principal Ryan Heinrich said the school’s 75% graduation rate exceeded staff’s goal of increasing the graduation rate by 7% each year.
Nixyaawii’s graduation rate has fluctuated dramatically in recent years, but Heinrich is hopeful the growth is sustainable due to higher attendance and a new facility.
Morrow County School DistrictAt just over 88%, Morrow County School District’s overall graduation rate for last school year is just shy of the administration’s eventual 90% goal.
“Once we get to 90%, we’ll try to get to 95%,” said Superintendent Dirk Dirksen. “We’re cautiously optimistic.”
Dirksen acknowledged the district’s slow and steady race past the state average began after the 2011-12 school year, when the district graduated just more than 70% of its senior class on time.
“We didn’t have any type of GED program then,” Dirsksen said.
Since the implementation of that program around five years ago, he said the district was seeing higher graduation and completion rates. The 2018-19 completer rate sits at more than 90%.
Economically disadvantaged students and homeless students saw marked percentage increases in their cohort rates from the year before, which Dirksen credits to the district’s one-on-one approach.
“We have a pretty robust wraparound program that helps support those kids, helps them get ready for school. Whether they need an alarm clock, a phone call, nursing support,” Dirksen said.
But while the number of diplomas is on an upward trend for some groups, students with disabilities and migrant students saw significant drops, by about 11% and 5%, respectively.
Dirksen is hoping an increase in state funding through the Student Success Act could help the district invest in more specific programming for those populations.
“We’re working diligently to meet student specific needs,” he said.
Pilot Rock School DistrictPilot Rock’s 11-point drop was the most precipitous graduation rate decrease of any school district in the county.
Pilot Rock’s small senior classes can mean a small shift in student performance can throw off the graduation rate: State data shows only eight of Pilot Rock’s 32 seniors failed to graduate.
Annie Tester, the principal at Pilot Rock High School, said the rate drop was just a case of a rough year rather than a systemic issue.
Tester said the class of 2019 included transfer students who were significantly credit-deficient and couldn’t make up the credits by the end of the year. Some students quit school entirely.
Tester said Pilot Rock’s size means staff knows all students by name and their parents, so it hurts when some students don’t succeed.
“It hurts because we see them in our community and we couldn’t save them from themselves,” she said.
Tester also serves as the high school’s senior advisor, and based on what she’s seen so far from the class of 2020, she’s confident the graduation rate will rebound.
