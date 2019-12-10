Students from the Pendleton High School Art Club visited Horizon Project Inc. on Court Street in Pendleton over the weekend and brought a little holiday cheer with them. The art club volunteered their time to paint the front windows with a festive Christmas theme. The student volunteers included Taylor Dougherty, Roxi Taylor, Jaelynn Rodriguez, Elijah Tabellija, Lainey Neistadt, Jack Hess and Lupita Garcia.
