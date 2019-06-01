PENDLETON — Every Pendleton High School senior who crosses the grass at the Round-Up Grounds Saturday accomplished something to reach graduation. But Morningstarr Redcrane might easily take the best name in the Class of 2019.
The senior, who goes simply by Starr, has stories for both of her names.
The name Morningstarr came from her mother, who came up with it as a childhood “dream name” for herself. The name stuck in her mind as she grew up, and when she bestowed it on Starr when she was born, it took on extra meaning because her daughter became the “brightest part” of her life.
An enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Starr’s surname came from her mother’s “great-great-great-great-grandfather,” who held the name Redcrane before it became the family’s last name. A boarding school changed her grandfather’s last name to “Crane” before the family restored it for Starr and the rest of the grandchildren.
But Starr didn’t earn a high school diploma and get a near full-ride scholarship to Oregon State University based on her incandescent name.
When she was interviewed on Thursday, Starr had just gotten her braces removed.
As she adjusted to her freshly straightened teeth, Starr recalled how she and her orthodontist were talking about the ins and outs of dental school and what her options were.
Starr wants to join the pre-dentistry program once she arrives in Corvallis.
“Everyone hates going to the dentist,” she said. “When I go to the dentist, I love it, because I love getting my teeth cleaned. I think it’s an important part of a person: their smile. It helps their confidence. I just want to do something that helps people.”
But if that career path doesn’t work out, she’d like to do a pre-medical program and become a doctor, a field she found interesting when she did a job shadowing activity for a health occupations class.
In order to realize those ambitions, Starr needed to excel in the classroom.
According to ASPIRE coordinator Jill Gregg, Starr’s strong academic performance made her a good candidate for college scholarships.
But no one in Starr’s family had attended college before, meaning Starr would also need help navigating the intricacies of college selection and financial aid applications.
“It wasn’t the hardest process, but it was kind of difficult not having that base support from your family to guide you in that direction,” she said. “But I trusted to go in that direction myself with the help of my teachers.”
Further complicating matters were Starr’s responsibilities at home.
While balancing schoolwork and being a member of the cross-country team, Starr also often acted as a caretaker for her four younger siblings as her father worked long hours at the Keystone RV Co. plant.
Additionally, her parents wouldn’t be able to contribute financially to her college education, making scholarships a near-must if she hoped to graduate from college without a mountain of debt.
Among the scholarships she applied to was the Ford Family Foundation scholarship, a significant award that could cover up to 90% of her attendance costs.
Starr was nervous while she waited to hear back from the foundation because it would be a determinant in where she went.
She had strongly considered Eastern Washington University, but she focused her efforts on another of her top schools — Oregon State — once she learned that the Ford Family Foundation would only pay for her to go to an in-state school.
Even then, she kept Western Oregon University and community college as cheaper backup options just in case she was passed over for the scholarship.
So when she learned that she had gotten the scholarship that would enable her to go to OSU, not only was her family proud and excited, but the wider tribal community was as well.
She said she’s received a plethora of encouraging messages on social media from her fellow tribal members, and her mom relays congratulatory messages she hears from the tribal community on the reservation.
Starr said one of her main motivators for getting into college was to be a model for her younger brothers and sisters and inspire them to prioritize their education.
Her youngest sibling is in kindergarten, and leaving them in Pendleton will be one of the toughest parts of going to college, she said.
Starr doesn’t know where she’ll end up after her schooling is done, but she hasn’t ruled out returning to work for the CTUIR, especially considering the scarcity of medical professionals in the region.
“I think it would be awesome to work in Pendleton or for my tribe,” she said.
