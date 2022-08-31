Pendleton High School Principle Patrick Dutcher, 43, begins his morning helping students and administration Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the start of the school year. "It's just nice to see kids' faces, their smiles, and just have a normal start of the year where we can all enjoy getting to know each other," he said.
Pendleton High School counselor Maddie Stuvland, 29, works from her office Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, on the first day of fall term. "We have no masks, so we finally get to see people and smile," she said.
Spanish teacher Kathyrn Youngman, 58, shared her perspective Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, about the first day of fall term at Pendleton High School: "I think of course there are challenges, but us as teachers can look at them as negative or positive. I choose positive."
PENDLETON — The 2022 school year is back to buckin' at Pendleton High School, where students and teachers readily expressed their excitement to be back in a normal school environment.
"We're still coming out of the pandemic, but obviously we've all learned how to live with it," Principle Pat Dutcher said. "It's nice to start the year with not having mandates of chasing down kids in the hallway about wearing proper masks and all that. It's just nice to see kids' faces, their smiles, and just have a normal start of the year where we can all enjoy getting to know each other."
Though he's been back on Pendleton High School grounds since the middle of July, Dutcher expressed that the energy of having the students and staff back was "just awesome, the vibe of the kids and staff, I'm looking forward to a phenomenal start of the school year."
After nearly three years of the coronavirus pandemic, some students have become accustomed to protocols to help curtail the spread of the virus, and some have been outside of Pendleton High's classrooms their entire high school careers — until now.
"I think it's hard, even for our seniors, this is their first normal year of high school," PHS guidance counselor Madeline Stuvland said. "So, I think some of them are anxious, they're nervous. We have no masks, so we finally get to see people and smile. I think that it's going to be a change, but we're all so excited to be back."
Students also expressed excitement, but some also felt the return to classrooms was a bit nerve-wracking.
"It feels weird, it feels unreal," said Marilla Holden, a freshman at Pendleton High, while she looked for her first classroom of the day. "Especially because we were online for so long, I don't feel like I even did middle school."
On the other side of the high school spectrum, senior Thomas Carlos said this scene felt familiar.
"Summer went by really fast, I don't feel much of a difference between my junior and senior year, so far," he said.
Whatever students may be feeling, embracing positivity is core to Spanish teacher Kathryn Youngman's approach to returning to the classroom.
"I think of course there are challenges, but us as teachers can look at them as negative or positive. I choose positive," Youngman said. "I'm going to look at those challenges and take what we've been given and make the best out of the situation. The kids are awesome, you've got to love teenagers."
All in all, excitement filled Pendleton High's hallways as students milled about exploring what will soon become their morning routines. Students found their lockers, searched for classrooms and reunited with their friends.
"The large scale goal for us is relationships above all," Dutcher said. "I feel like Pendleton High School is probably the best start of the school year with two weeks here, which gives our students and staff an opportunity to build those relationships with kids before we go into our Round-Up break."
He said there is "no secret to the sauce" — it's about students seeing teachers as reliable resources.
"We build great relationships," Dutcher said, "and we move forward all together."
